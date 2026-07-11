He Defended His Father at the Register, but the Aftermath Left Him Reeling. The Mind-Boggling Checkout Confrontation Erupting Over a Blocked Sale.

Store policies don’t always make customers happy. But taking your frustration out on the employee rarely helps anything.
That’s what happened after this teenager went grocery shopping with his dad.
Everything seemed pretty normal until the cashier overheard that one of the energy drinks was for the teen and refused to sell it.
Yet, as annoying as it was, that wasn’t the main problem.
The problem was that the cashier also refused to sell the dad his own alcohol and energy drink, even after he showed his ID.
That’s when the teenager let his frustration get the best of him, and afterward, he started wondering if he had taken things too far.
Read on to see exactly what he did.
AITA for calling a cashier a *****?
I’m 15M, and I was in the shop with my dad getting some assorted stuff.
At some point while we were shopping, I picked up a Monster Energy for myself (it’s completely legal for me to purchase).
When we were at the till, I said to my dad, “This is for me, so don’t drink it,” or something along those lines.
It all started when the cashier overheard a comment he made.
Anyway, the cashier heard me, and when she went to scan it, she said, “I heard this was for him, so I’m going to need his ID,” to my dad.
I didn’t have my ID since I didn’t bring my wallet. Obviously, since it was just a grocery shop for my entire family, my dad was going to pay for everything.
That I could accept. However, my parents both drink on a regular basis, so she also refused to sell the wine for my mum, the cider for my dad, and my dad’s Monster Energy, even though they were for him and he showed his ID.
As we were leaving without any alcoholic drinks or energy drinks, she said, “Sorry about that.”
Here’s where he may have crossed the line.
I responded with, “You should be, *****,” and left with my dad.
My dad’s usually pretty strict, but he agrees that, to an extent, she deserved it, so I’m in no real trouble.
I have since accepted that she was just trying to do her job, even though she was pretty ****** at it, and she may have been upset about me calling her a *****.
AITA?
Yikes! It’s easy to see why he was upset, but that response was terrible.
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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who accused the store owner’s daughter of stealing.
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
He Defended His Father at the Register, but the Aftermath Left Him Reeling. The Mind-Boggling Checkout Confrontation Erupting Over a Blocked Sale.
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Store policies don’t always make customers happy. But taking your frustration out on the employee rarely helps anything.
That’s what happened after this teenager went grocery shopping with his dad.
Everything seemed pretty normal until the cashier overheard that one of the energy drinks was for the teen and refused to sell it.
Yet, as annoying as it was, that wasn’t the main problem.
The problem was that the cashier also refused to sell the dad his own alcohol and energy drink, even after he showed his ID.
That’s when the teenager let his frustration get the best of him, and afterward, he started wondering if he had taken things too far.
Read on to see exactly what he did.
It all started when the cashier overheard a comment he made.
Here’s where he may have crossed the line.
Yikes! It’s easy to see why he was upset, but that response was terrible.
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Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what he said.
This cashier thinks he was wrong.
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Yet another reader who thinks he was out of line.
It sure is a bad combination.
Ouch! That last line, though.
Even if the cashier made the wrong call, it didn’t give the teenager the right to speak to her like that.
Everyone gets frustrated, but there’s a right way and a wrong way to handle it.
The dad also dropped the ball here. He should’ve corrected his son right then and there and made him apologize instead of acting like the comment was justified.
Showing your kids how to treat people with respect is a whole lot more important than winning an argument at the checkout.
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AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · aita, bad parenting, cashier, energy drinks, ENTITY, name calling, picture, reddit, rude comments, store policy, teen boy, top
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