“He Didn’t Even Keep it Warm”: Mom Faces Backlash for Exploding at Partner After Finding Her Dinner Stored Away in the Fridge

Even small routines can cause big frustrations at home.

In this story, a woman prepares dinner every night while caring for her triplet babies.

By the time she’s ready to eat, her husband has already cleaned up and stored the food away.

Although she appreciates the help, this repeated habit has started to bother her.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for not wanting to have to heat up the food I just made in the microwave? Every single night, I make dinner for the family. I have 9-month-old triplets, so I don’t eat dinner until after I put them down and take a shower. It’s the same routine every night. So I eat about an hour or an hour and a half after my husband and older stepson.

This woman had to reheat the food because her husband kept putting it in the fridge.

For some reason, my husband has been cleaning up right away after they eat and putting the food away in the fridge. This is while I’m putting the triplets to bed. So then, I have to get the food out and reheat it in the microwave. Is it weird that I’m annoyed by this?

He told her to just reheat the food, instead of complaining about it.

I’ve asked him not to do that, and he says he doesn’t know when I eat. Which again, is the same every day. He said that he doesn’t want to hear me complain about it when I can just reheat it. AITA? Why am I annoyed by this? And don’t get me wrong, I’m appreciative of him cleaning up. I just don’t get why it has to be before I get to eat.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s an idea…

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You should be eating with them, says this one.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Some problems have very easy solutions… but people insist on making them complicated.