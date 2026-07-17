He Didn’t Mind His Roommate’s Girlfriend Visiting, But Then She Started Interfering With His Work Life

When you live with a roommate – whether it’s because you want to reduce your outgoings, or because you like their company – you are agreeing to certain things just by signing the contract. First and foremost, you’re obviously agreeing to pay your share of rent and utilities on time and in full.

But more than that, you’re agreeing to share your space with others, regardless of how inconvenient that might be. You’re agreeing to shared facilities, which might mean having to wait to go to the bathroom or cook yourself a meal. And you’re agreeing to the occasional interruptions that come from other humans. Because just because you live with someone, doesn’t mean you have to live your entire life around them. You’re respectful, yes, but you can still live your own life.

Unfortunately for the guy in this story, his roommate has taken this too far. Because his girlfriend is always there, despite her not having much of a relationship with his roommate. And she’s there even when her boyfriend isn’t, and it’s starting to get on this guy’s nerves.

Read on to find out what he did about this.

AITA for telling my roommate that I don’t want his girlfriend in our apartment while he’s not here. So my roommate (24, male) who I’ve been living with for a year and a half, has been dating his girlfriend since before he moved in with me (23, male). He’s a fine roommate in just most regards. I don’t dislike him. I don’t dislike his girlfriend either. I have had maybe 2 or 3 conversations with her and she seems fine.

But recently, he’s started to have some issues with her presence.

Early on, I’d see her usually on weekends or when she’s on break from school. This was fine. Maybe I’d see her extensively for a long weekend or something, then she’d leave. But she graduated this year and she’s been present way more often than typical. In the last month, she’s been here for probably 80% while she has a part time job, but apparently she’s looking for a job in here specialty so she’s working on the majority of the time. I have a remote job, so I’m home working from my room most of the time. My issue here is I don’t feel comfortable having a random woman in the place where I live alone with me pretty much 24/7. I just don’t like it. If he’s here, it’s different.

Read on to find out how this is affecting his life.

When I thought this was a temporary issue, I just didn’t leave my room unless I absolutely needed to as she uses the space I used to use for work, but have since abandoned our common area. Last week I’d had enough of feeling like I was walking on eggshells every time I left my room, so I told her he needs to do something about it. He got uncharacteristically mad at me claiming she’s going through a hard transition to the working world and is having a hard time dealing with family issues (which is news to me). He also accused me of being jealous of him and her, which I think he only said because I told him in confidence I haven’t ever had a girlfriend or been on a date. So now I’m kinda reflecting and really am wondering if I was out of line or if I was justified. AITA?

Honestly? It sounds like this guy is kind of introverted and isn’t enjoying having a veritable stranger in his space all the time.

But more than that, it’s about the fact that this guy and his roommate both pay rent. His roommate’s girlfriend doesn’t, and yet she’s in the apartment most of the time.

To make that about the fact he hasn’t got a girlfriend seems really unfair on the part of his roommate.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person agreed that she shouldn’t be alone in the apartment.

While others pointed out that she should be paying her way if she’s there so much.

Meanwhile, other Redditors thought that they were trying to low-key move her in.

It’s really unfair that this guy, who works from home, is having his space invaded by his roommate’s girlfriend all day every day. Once or twice is one thing, but the fact that she’s there 80% of the time now isn’t fair on him at all. After all, it seems like they’re not friends, and he’s having to tiptoe around her when he should be able to relax in his own home and do his job.

But the fact that his roommate basically didn’t hear him out and instead just resorted to accusing him of being jealous is truly unfair. Because this guy is expressing genuine concerns, and his roommate is making it personal. The truth is, it’s not that he’s jealous. Yes he’s never had a girlfriend, but it seems clear that he’s simply asking for his own space.

Right now, she’s living here for free, and affecting the way he can comfortably live his life. And that’s really unfair.

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