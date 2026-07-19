He Just Needed a Few Late-Night Groceries. The Cashier’s Relentless Mocking Led to a Swift, Career-Ending Mistake.

Most of us don’t walk into a store and plan on asking to speak to the manager.

But that’s what this husband was forced to do after his pregnant wife started craving chips and ice cream during move night.

After she asked, he hopped on his bike and headed to the grocery store a few minutes before closing. He figured he’d grab the snacks and be back home before long.

However, once he arrived, one employee made it obvious he wasn’t happy about having a customer in the store that late. At first, the husband let it go and kept shopping.

Then the comments kept coming, and eventually one of them pushed him too far. And he snapped.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA For demanding to speak to the manager? Yesterday, my wife and I were watching a movie, and she was complaining that we’d forgotten to buy chips and ice cream at the store since she felt like eating them both… at the same time. She is pregnant. I don’t get it either. After about 10 minutes of this, I sighed loudly and went to the store at about 7:30 p.m. The store is literally only a few blocks away, so I got there about two minutes later by bicycle. Just to be clear, the store in question closes at 8:00 p.m.

Annoyed, he decided to ignore the first two employees.

When I arrived, I walked past a lanky, 18-ish-year-old employee who was rolling his eyes and audibly sighing while looking at me before whispering something to his coworker, who chuckled. I decided to just ignore it and went to grab the two things I was directed to fetch by the overlord. As I was standing in the refrigerated section, it happened again. Same dude, different coworker. Sighing, whispering, chuckling. But again, I’m not a confrontational person, so I ignored it and walked to the cash register at around 7:40 p.m. To be fair, though, I do have a temper, and I was getting annoyed at this point.

Fed up, he could no longer keep his cool.

Then came strike three. I was chatting with the cashier while paying when the same lanky dude walked past me and loudly said, “Some people are such ******** by going to the store so late.” Given that I was the only customer in the store, I lost my ****. I turned around, visibly angry, cornered the dude, and raised my voice, saying something like, “Is there a problem, you little *********?”

He quickly went from being the “funny” guy to a stuttering dweeb trying to explain himself, much to the amusement of his coworkers.

Then, he asked for a manager.

At that point, I demanded to see the manager, something I would never normally do. I explained the situation to him, and the dude got fired since it apparently wasn’t his first warning. The guy started crying and ran out, and I went home. After telling my wife and parents about what happened, my wife said I went way too far and should have stopped after calling him out, as she understands why late customers can be annoying after working in retail for so long. Meanwhile, my dad is on my side and wonders why I didn’t go even further. As for my mom, she says I should have ignored him altogether. Now here we are. I have to admit that I probably wouldn’t have asked for the manager if I’d known the guy would get fired, so I do feel bad about that. AITA?

Yikes! No one should act like that in front of customers.

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Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit think he was wrong for this.

According to this person, there’s a good chance the manager was waiting for that.

This reader explains how it got himself fired.

This is probably the same for most people.

Everyone was wrong in this reader’s eyes.

There’s just no excuse for acting like that at work.

Everyone has frustrating days, and we’ve all dealt with customers we’d rather not see five minutes before closing.

But that doesn’t give anyone the right to mock people behind their backs or insult them to their face.

Hopefully, this was the wake-up call he needed. If not, he’s going to have a pretty hard time holding onto a job. Geez.