He Just Wanted to Eat His Lunch in Peace—But His Boss Had a Very Different Idea

Having a baseline understanding of technology and how to fix it will almost always get you unpaid labor stacked onto your preexisting job. As technology progresses faster than what most can keep up with, this unspoken expectation is becoming all the more common.

How would you handle being unofficially appointed the go-to IT person? One guy recently aired his grievances about this in a wild story on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

And they run the entire accounting department.

I’m not technically IT, I just have half a brain and more than 3 functioning brain cells.

Which is more than I can say for a lot of people who work for my company when it comes to technology.

I often get asked to help my coworkers with fuzzy screens, lagging programs, printer problems of all shapes and sizes, etc.

There’s always one person in an office who gets unofficially tasked with this.

Most of the time I don’t mind, but every now and again I do question my existence.

Recently, I started to take lunch.

We’ve always been able to, I just never have due to being busy and really dedicated to corporate abuses.

A tale as old as time, unfortunately.

When I take my break I make sure to block out the time and label it “lunch” on my calendar.

All my calls are forwarded, and I tell my direct counterpart where I’m going.

Only then do I peace out for an hour.

Sounds like he won’t get any time otherwise.

Today, just after getting to my car, I got multiple phone calls from our CPA on my cellphone.

I seriously thought about answering but chose not to as I’m not the only person they could call in case of emergency.

Upon returning from lunch the CPA accosted me in what had to be less than 3 minutes.

That’s gotta be a new record.

They were absolutely frantic.

Apparently, the owner of the company had called them into an unexpected client meeting and the computer was not working.

I was practically dragged to the conference room where a comedy of errors presented themselves.

Having an audience present for this is a nightmare.

First, the computer had not been turned back on from over the weekend.

Second the monitor had been unplugged when the cleaning crew was vacuuming but never plugged back in.

The plug is EXTREMELY obvious.

The plug is usually solution number one.

Third, the wireless keyboard and mouse were being charged and had been switched off.

I sighed, plugged the monitor back in, turned on the computer, set up the mouse and keyboard, and got the meeting back on track in record time.

The CPA easily makes 3 times what I do but sometimes I wonder if they know how to breath without referencing an illustrated diagram.

This guy deserves a bonus for his patience ALONE.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how the good people of Reddit chimed in on this.

The comments section recognized the reality of the situation.



And some could relate all too well.



Though a few folks got riled up.



Others asked the important questions.



But mostly all knew who was truly to blame.



If only coworkers came with a manual.