He Moved In Next Door and Brought a 7-Vehicle Fleet. Why One Man’s Public Street Parking Sparked a Suburban War.

Jeez, how many vehicles does one person need?

I can understand someone having a second car or a motorcycle or something like that, but for one individual to have SEVEN VEHICLES?

That’s wild!

But that’s what this guy is dealing with, and he shared his frustration in the story below.

Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

Street Parking. “Our city has a 72 hour limit on street parking but it’s rarely enforced. Our street is a one way side street. We’ve had a huge problem over the years with construction trucks, vans and RVs using our street as a parking lot. As residents, we have to take photos to document these vehicles and report them. It takes about a month for the city to actually tow a vehicle because they have to prove it is truly abandoned. A new neighbor has moved into one of the apartments on our street. They have two massive pick up trucks, four dirt bikes and a personal car.

This is a bit much…

They park the bikes in individual spots instead of diagonal and leave gaps between the trucks – literally taking up almost the whole side of the block. It’s one person! We explained the 72 hour rule and he said it’s an unfair rule because people like him don’t have garages.

Rules are rules, dude!

It’s just mind blowing how inconsiderate he is. When I spoke he instantly started talking over me too. I was trying to explain how it’s a dense city and the rule is there to make sure residents have access to street parking for work commutes, doctors appointments, childcare, etc. I tried to explain the construction vehicle dumping and RV situations we had to deal with. Asked him if he could at least move the vehicles closer together – no response. Absolute lack of empathy in return.

He asked for it!

I guess I’m going to have to start reporting his vehicles. There’s just no way around it. But it’s such a pain. And he is giving major neighbor from hell potential. I just know he’ll start revving up those bikes at midnight soon. Ugh. Anyone else in a city have this issue with a new neighbor?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree. Read The Drama →

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Another person weighed in.

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This is way too much!

Why doesn’t this guy rent a garage or something?

That seems like the logical thing to do.

This guy’s new neighbor is R-U-D-E.