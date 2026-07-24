He Never Got His Annual Raise—And No One at Work Could Agree on the Reason

It’s common for employees to ask about an annual increase if they feel like they deserve it.

This man has been with his company for over a year and recently realized he never received an annual review or raise. After asking about it, he was given different explanations by his managers and HR. As the weeks pass without any clear resolution, he’s beginning to wonder if the raise will ever happen.

Oh no! It feels like something isn’t right here. Read the full story below. This story is one of those frustrating workplace concerns when an employee just wants to know whether hard work is actually being recognized.

HR is blocking my annual pay increase I’ve been at my company for a little over a year now. I realized about a month ago that I hadn’t received any kind of annual raise or heard about an annual review. I get along great with my boss, so when I asked her about it, she said she’d advocate for me with her boss. And that I should get in contact with HR for info on how annual reviews/raises work.

This man thinks what HR was telling him was conflicting.

HR has been less than helpful. They told me that they’re currently between systems for annual reviews/raises and that they are actively working on a new policy. When my bosses went to advocate on my behalf with HR, they told my bosses that I was hired in just after the cutoff to receive an annual increase. I have no idea what that means. In my mind, those are conflicting narratives. How can there be no policy if I was hired in two weeks after the cutoff in the policy?

He started to feel like the raise might not be happening any time soon.

Anyways, it’s been like 6 weeks now since I brought the issue up, and I’m beginning to think this raise might not happen at all. Allegedly, my bosses are trying to challenge HR’s position, and I have no reason to doubt that. They’ve been super supportive throughout my time here. But it seems crazy to me that my boss, a manager can request a raise for their employee and be flat out told no by HR. Note that my boss is also at the executive level within the company.

It felt good for him to be able to let it out.

Does Human Resources really have that much power in a situation like this? Bit of a rant, my apologies, but it felt good getting all this out. Let me know if you have any similar stories or advice.

In my opinion, OP’s feelings were justified, especially after receiving conflicting answers for weeks. While it’s encouraging that his managers are advocating for him, employees shouldn’t have to chase basic information about their own compensation. Hopefully, the company clears things up sooner rather than later.

Let’s check out the comments of other online users on this story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

This user makes a good point.

An HR Director shares their thoughts.

Here’s a suggestion.

This one’s quite a bold statement.

And lastly, here’s a short and quick advice.

Employees deserve answers, not endless uncertainty.

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