July 19, 2026 at 3:48 am

He Prepared Everything for the New Employee’s First Day, But His Company Couldn’t Even Manage to Provide a Desk

by Heide Lazaro

Man in business attire sitting at a reception chair in an office

Pexels/Reddit

First impressions in the workplace matter a lot.

In this story, a man was working in tech support and carefully prepared everything for a new employee’s arrival.

He confirmed the setup with management, ensuring the desk, laptop, and access were ready ahead of time.

But on the first day, he was shocked to see that things did not go as planned at all.

Check out the full details below.

Setup for the new guy

A couple of years ago, I was tech support for a company with several locations.

I received notice of a new head of maintenance at one of the plants.

I had about a two-week window to prep.

I happened to be on site and confirmed the desk, phone, laptop, etc.

This employee was asked to prepare the equipment of the new hire.

A junior team member had crap spread over the desk and around the office.

I told him, the Plant Manager, and the local HR person what I had planned for the new guy.

I confirmed that it was all correct.

To give him a running start, they asked me to go ahead and ship him a laptop.

They wanted him to have it early.

He saw that the new employee had no desk.

I had him set up with a domain login, email, group access, phone setup, VPN, and remote access.

I wasn’t too sure it was a good idea. But I had it in writing.

Two weeks later, I happened to be on-site again on the first day of the new guy.

And there he was on a folding chair. He was sitting in the middle of the copy room.

No one cleared a place for him.

He thinks the company sucked at making a good impression.

A new upper-tier employee was left without a proper workspace.

The existing people didn’t even bother to clear a desk.

What does that tell the guy about how the company views him.

You get one chance for a first impression. Boy, did they blow it.

Indeed, that was a terrible first impression! Who would forget to clear a desk for a new hire?

All that preparation went to waste because no one followed through.

I agree with OP. That really says a lot about the workplace.

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Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person agrees with OP.

Screenshot 2026 07 17 at 6.12.13 PM He Prepared Everything for the New Employees First Day, But His Company Couldnt Even Manage to Provide a Desk

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 17 at 6.12.52 PM He Prepared Everything for the New Employees First Day, But His Company Couldnt Even Manage to Provide a Desk

Short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 07 17 at 6.13.19 PM He Prepared Everything for the New Employees First Day, But His Company Couldnt Even Manage to Provide a Desk

Finally, this one narrates a similar experience.

Screenshot 2026 07 17 at 6.14.14 PM He Prepared Everything for the New Employees First Day, But His Company Couldnt Even Manage to Provide a Desk

How you welcome someone says a lot about your workplace.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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