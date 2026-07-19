He Prepared Everything for the New Employee’s First Day, But His Company Couldn’t Even Manage to Provide a Desk

First impressions in the workplace matter a lot.

In this story, a man was working in tech support and carefully prepared everything for a new employee’s arrival.

He confirmed the setup with management, ensuring the desk, laptop, and access were ready ahead of time.

But on the first day, he was shocked to see that things did not go as planned at all.

Check out the full details below.

Setup for the new guy A couple of years ago, I was tech support for a company with several locations. I received notice of a new head of maintenance at one of the plants. I had about a two-week window to prep. I happened to be on site and confirmed the desk, phone, laptop, etc.

This employee was asked to prepare the equipment of the new hire.

A junior team member had crap spread over the desk and around the office. I told him, the Plant Manager, and the local HR person what I had planned for the new guy. I confirmed that it was all correct. To give him a running start, they asked me to go ahead and ship him a laptop. They wanted him to have it early.

He saw that the new employee had no desk.

I had him set up with a domain login, email, group access, phone setup, VPN, and remote access. I wasn’t too sure it was a good idea. But I had it in writing. Two weeks later, I happened to be on-site again on the first day of the new guy. And there he was on a folding chair. He was sitting in the middle of the copy room. No one cleared a place for him.

He thinks the company sucked at making a good impression.

A new upper-tier employee was left without a proper workspace. The existing people didn’t even bother to clear a desk. What does that tell the guy about how the company views him. You get one chance for a first impression. Boy, did they blow it.

Indeed, that was a terrible first impression! Who would forget to clear a desk for a new hire?

All that preparation went to waste because no one followed through.

I agree with OP. That really says a lot about the workplace.

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How you welcome someone says a lot about your workplace.