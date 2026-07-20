He Snapped at His Boss Over Constant Micromanagement. Now He’s Ghosted the Job and Realizing He Might Have Ruined His Career.

No matter what type of job you have, you should always be professional and do the best you can.

What would you do if you felt like your managers were always treating you poorly and yelling at you because you did certain tasks differently than they did?

That is the situation that the worker in this story was in, so he finally snapped and swore at one of his managers. A few days later, he heard that he was going to get fired, so he just stopped showing up.

In my opinion, he wasn’t doing great work and likely deserved to be fired. Read through all the details below and see if you agree.

AITA “Got Fired” for yelling at a Manager It has been a few months since this happened, I’m not particularly excited to relive the experience.

This would be disappointing.

I had been working at chipotle for over a year. At one point I had been promised a promotion, only to eventually be taken off that promotion lists without ever hearing a word. As time passes she has to hire new managers for the short staff, she promoted a few employees hired after me, but mostly had managers come in trained somewhere else (maybe not even a chipotle).

It is certainly not uncommon to dislike your managers.

The woman I got into an argument is the 4th manager that’s been hired externally. I’m cooking my food in the water heater we use for all the food that comes in bags. The new transfer manager come and take my food out the cooker and has it sitting on the counter. Admittedly I was already feeling a little heated when she said, “the food is not cooking or cooling now, it’s just in the temperature danger zone”

Well, this manager seems unprofessional.

I said “I’m gonna put these back in the cooker so they are at least doing something, I can get them when I need them for the line.” From here is where the arguments started. As I remember it, at this point I was going back to continue cutting chicken and under her breath she says something like, “I’m tired of all you disrespectful kids doing whatever you want and not doing things right.”

Just do it the way that your manager wants.

I then explained how I was trained to do it this way, my way is different, but that doesn’t make it wrong, we cook all the other bagged food in the heater. And it was done that way until managment changed, and the meat was okay too. Now she says it “tastes worse.”

You can’t be swearing at managers (or coworkers).

I started trying to walk away again, but she wanted to passive aggressively say some stuff out loud to herself, and I snapped and swore at her for being passive aggressive with me. Then she got the general manager. I realized it was inappropriate for me to be yelling at coworkers with customers in earshot, but the steam cooker was far from the only thing that new managers had been trained differently on, and they often found ways to put down my skill and work ethic because I didn’t do things exactly like them.

When multiple managers have a problem with your work, maybe you are the problem.

The 2nd external manager she hired made fun of me constantly for being “terrible at closing grill” instead of training me better. I felt really unhappy and unappreciated while at work and wanted to talk about it. My boss said things like “I know you work but you have to work harder to show the other managers that.”

Asking for the day off one day ahead of time isn’t very professional.

I went on break, when I came back I let my GM know I was gonna take all of Sunday off. Initially I had half a shift because I was going to see a musical with my family, but was gonna make my day harder to help their open. She said okay. Later in the night after helping somebody fix equipment, she walked passed me and shouted to them, “Nice words or it wont work tmrw”.

So, he just doesn’t show up to work?

I closed the shift and thought that would be it for the drama, but about a week later I got a message on snap from a coworker saying he was called in for my upcoming shift. I told by an uninvolved manager that the General Manager was going to fire me when I came in. So I never went in,I got a new job and I have not been back. AITA?

Technically, he wasn’t fired; he just stopped showing up based on a rumor from a manager. I feel bad for this guy, but it really sounds like he isn’t a good worker at all.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about what happened.

I agree with this commenter.

Here is someone who says he didn’t do anything wrong.

Everyone was behaving poorly.

This person says management and this kid were out of line.

The managers should have updated everyone’s training.

Sometimes it is best to just do as you are told while you are at work. People often think that their managers have no right to tell them what to do, or how to do it, but that is not the case at all.

I am not at all surprised that this kid got fired (or that he was going to). I just hope that he learns his lesson.