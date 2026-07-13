He Suspected His Roommate Was Stealing From Him and His Girlfriend So He Set Up Hidden Cameras, And The Footage Confirmed Everything

Friends…this story is pretty wild!

And with friends like this, who needs friends?!?!

You think you can trust someone and then they stab you right in the back…

A man wrote the story below and talked about the major conflict he had with his roommate…and why he ultimately had to kick him to the curb.

Take a look and see what happened.

AITA for kicking my roommate out of my house while he was financially struggling and caused a big problem for me and my girlfriend? “I work in filmmaking and run a small production agency in Hong Kong. I live with my girlfriend in a 4-room apartment. We share the main room, and we have an office room, an equipment room, and a spare guest room. A friend of mine (let’s call him Carl) said he’d been struggling financially after losing his job 9 months ago and asked to stay for a few months.

He did a very good deed…

I agreed and told him he wouldn’t have to pay rent unless he could. Over the past 3 months, things kept going missing: two lenses, three wireless audio mics, various cables, and even two vintage Hasselblad cameras. My girlfriend also told me that her makeup and jewelry is also missing. We confronted Carl multiple times; he denied it and suggested it could be my helper, my crew, or my girlfriend’s colleagues. We didn’t believe him, so we installed small security cameras. One day while Carl was out for an interview, I set up the cameras, connected them to WiFi, and recorded to the Cloud. Later that day, while my girlfriend and I were busy, Carl came home and chilled. I told him we had to go to China the next day for a 2-day shoot and asked if he could stay alone. He agreed. He didn’t notice any of the cameras.

This guy was up to no good!

The next day, we left and stayed at a nearby hotel. Almost immediately, we saw him try to open the equipment room, even though I changed the lock password. He went through drawers and cabinets, then moved to the office room and took Tiffany bracelets and necklace, plus one of my lenses from my desk, placing them in his bag and eventually leaving home. I called the police and showed the footage. A few hours later, Carl returned and acted innocent, asking why police were there.

Busted!

When the police reviewed the videos, Carl claimed it was “AI footage.” But when they checked his phone, they found WhatsApp messages with buyers who purchased the same items for 50% less than the original price. He was arrested. The court date hasn’t been set yet. Some friends think I’m a jerk, but I don’t. My girlfriend is just relieved he got caught.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual spoke up.

Another person asked a question.

And this individual weighed in.

Man, what a creep…

It just goes to show you that you have to be careful about who you let into your life…

And into your house!

This guy’s “friend” turned out to be a real scoundrel!