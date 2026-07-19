July 19, 2026 at 3:15 pm

He Thought He Was Being Scammed at Checkout, But then Employee Broke Down the Country’s Strict Currency Rounding Rules

by Jayne Elliott

man paying with cash

Shutterstock

The United States recently stopped producing pennies. I can partly understand it, but it’s the end of an era. And more than anything, it might eventually make paying for purchases a little bit tricky.

For a glimpse at what’s to come, let’s read the following story that takes place in New Zealand where they don’t have 1, 2 or 5 cent coins. When paying in cash, totals have to be rounded to the nearest amount that you could actually pay.

While this may not seem like that big of a deal, the customer in this story is pretty confused by it and not at all understanding.

Keep reading for all the details.

Customer mad at me for the concept of money rounding

We don’t have 1, 2, or 5 cent coins where I’m from so when paying cash the total is rounded to the nearest physical denomination that we do have (i.e. 99 cents = a dollar when paying with a cash, still 99 cents if eftpos).

Today I finished up a transaction for an older customer and told him his total was $27.96.

Him: gets wallet out, opens it to his notes

Me: Cool, so that’s 28 in cash

The customer was confused.

Him: What?

Me: Its $27.96? So I was just clarifying it’s 28 dollars in cash.

Him: Why is it more?

Me: What?

Now it’s the employee’s turn to be confused.

Him: So I have to pay more if I pay in cash? That seems like a rip off

Me: That’s – what – I can’t tell if you’re joking or not

Him: No I’m not joking! That’s just a bit ridiculous that you’re charging me more!

The customer was upset.

Me: Sir, I’M not charging you more, that’s how cash rounding works

Him: So I have to pay an extra 4 cents for not waving around my credit card this is RIDICULOUS

I’m so sorry sir please take it up with the Federal Bank of New Zealand I’m sure they’ll get right back to producing obsolete coins for you

This is what I worry will happen now that the United States has stopped making pennies.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Ten cents won’t change the world.

2026 07 16 at 11.17.53 AM He Thought He Was Being Scammed at Checkout, But then Employee Broke Down the Country’s Strict Currency Rounding Rules

Exactly! What did the man want the employee to do about it?

2026 07 16 at 11.18.05 AM He Thought He Was Being Scammed at Checkout, But then Employee Broke Down the Country’s Strict Currency Rounding Rules

I like this idea!

2026 07 16 at 11.18.18 AM He Thought He Was Being Scammed at Checkout, But then Employee Broke Down the Country’s Strict Currency Rounding Rules

A supervisor in Canada weighs in.

2026 07 16 at 11.19.14 AM He Thought He Was Being Scammed at Checkout, But then Employee Broke Down the Country’s Strict Currency Rounding Rules

Maybe the customer was from another country that does have smaller coins. Being from the United States, I’d probably be confused if I was in another country and saw that my total had been rounded up when paying with cash. If it’s not expected and you’re not used to it, it makes sense to wonder what’s going on.

Obviously, it’s not the employee’s fault. It’s a government decision, not one a retail worker can change.

If he’s that upset, he should pay with a credit card.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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