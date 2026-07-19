He Thought He Was Being Scammed at Checkout, But then Employee Broke Down the Country’s Strict Currency Rounding Rules

The United States recently stopped producing pennies. I can partly understand it, but it’s the end of an era. And more than anything, it might eventually make paying for purchases a little bit tricky.

For a glimpse at what’s to come, let’s read the following story that takes place in New Zealand where they don’t have 1, 2 or 5 cent coins. When paying in cash, totals have to be rounded to the nearest amount that you could actually pay.

While this may not seem like that big of a deal, the customer in this story is pretty confused by it and not at all understanding.

Keep reading for all the details.

Customer mad at me for the concept of money rounding We don’t have 1, 2, or 5 cent coins where I’m from so when paying cash the total is rounded to the nearest physical denomination that we do have (i.e. 99 cents = a dollar when paying with a cash, still 99 cents if eftpos). Today I finished up a transaction for an older customer and told him his total was $27.96. Him: gets wallet out, opens it to his notes Me: Cool, so that’s 28 in cash

The customer was confused.

Him: What? Me: Its $27.96? So I was just clarifying it’s 28 dollars in cash. Him: Why is it more? Me: What?

Now it’s the employee’s turn to be confused.

Him: So I have to pay more if I pay in cash? That seems like a rip off Me: That’s – what – I can’t tell if you’re joking or not Him: No I’m not joking! That’s just a bit ridiculous that you’re charging me more!

The customer was upset.

Me: Sir, I’M not charging you more, that’s how cash rounding works Him: So I have to pay an extra 4 cents for not waving around my credit card this is RIDICULOUS I’m so sorry sir please take it up with the Federal Bank of New Zealand I’m sure they’ll get right back to producing obsolete coins for you

This is what I worry will happen now that the United States has stopped making pennies.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Ten cents won’t change the world.

Exactly! What did the man want the employee to do about it?

I like this idea!

A supervisor in Canada weighs in.

Maybe the customer was from another country that does have smaller coins. Being from the United States, I’d probably be confused if I was in another country and saw that my total had been rounded up when paying with cash. If it’s not expected and you’re not used to it, it makes sense to wonder what’s going on.

Obviously, it’s not the employee’s fault. It’s a government decision, not one a retail worker can change.

If he’s that upset, he should pay with a credit card.