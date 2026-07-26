He Thought His Low-Stakes Workplace Prank Would Go Unnoticed—Until an Email From the CEO Landed in His Inbox

Workplace frustration is very much a thing. Some people update their resumé, some vent to family and friends, and some come up with small ways to feel in control.

In this case, an employee decided to do something really subtle but annoying enough that people would notice.

No big deal: what would happen if one small thing seemed out of place every single day?

Read the full story below.

My job just now noticed the unscrewed light bulbs and tipped over chairs. Extremely stupid, and extremely petty. I know. But it’s the best I can do. No damage, nothing like that, just mild inconvenience for a company that routinely treats me badly. For the last few months I’ve been gently unscrewing lightbulbs (one a day) in one area and tipping over chairs (also one a day) in another specific area daily just to see if they would eventually notice.

Like a little gremlin causing trouble. But they did notice something was wrong.

Last month they finally sent an email out about how the light bulbs are getting slightly unscrewed and that it’s wasting staff time having to screw them back in. I took it as a small victory and stopped since they were talking about adding cameras in the area.

It’s a hard habit to quit, though.

However, I did keep tipping over one single chair a day until the CEO (this area is near their secondary office and nobody ever goes there. This was my true intent.) finally sent an email about it today where they asked about it and stated they went around the area to pick each chair up. They have no idea it was me, and honestly it doesn’t get much better than mildly inconveniencing the owner like that so I’m backing off. Besides, they’re installing a camera there anyway.

Better quit while you’re winning. What did Reddit think?

Hehehe.

An idea.

Stay safe out there, people!

Also something to consider.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Yup.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This was very low stakes, but it worked to mildly annoy some people, which, sometimes, is all one needs.