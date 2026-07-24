He Tired of Seeing His Street Turned Into a Junkyard, but His Neighbor Refuses to Move His Broken-Down Cars

Most street parking is public parking, and it’s usually first come first served. The person who wrote this story understands that, and that’s also what makes it tricky.

They’re pretty annoyed at the next door neighbor. They’re not annoyed because he’s parking his cars on the street. They’re more annoyed at what these cars look like and how many he has. We’re talking broken down cars that are filled with broken down junk.

It sounds awful, and I wouldn’t want to have to look at it either. However, street parking is public parking, so the homeowner isn’t sure what can be done about this sitaution.

Let’s read all about it.

Neighbor turned street into a parking lot + now there’s a broken junk-filled vehicle in front of my house I know street parking is public, and I’ve tried to be understanding, but my neighbors, a family of three have around 8 or 9 large vehicles, and they fill up parking in front of multiple nearby houses, including ours. Some of the cars they never drive.

It wasn’t always like this.

We bought the house back last year. The street looked completely different back then. There were barely any cars in front of his or our house. And his front yard looks okay, with two cars in front of his garage. Definitely no oversized cars. I know street parking is public, so I’m not trying to act like I own the spot in front of my house. But honestly this situation is starting to drive me crazy.

I wonder why they have so many broken down cars.

Since the end of last year, my neighbor’s front yard has slowly started turning into what looks like a storage yard full of random clutter and unwanted furniture. On top of that, they’re a family of three with like 8 or 9 large vehicles, so the entire street is constantly packed with cars. A couple days ago they brought back another huge broken-down vehicle with a shattered windshield, broken doors, and even missing windows. The entire back of the vehicle is packed full of old furniture and junk. And they parked it directly in front of my house.

This sounds awful!

Again, I get that street parking is public. But having what basically looks like an abandoned junk vehicle sitting in front of my house full of old furniture is honestly insane to me. Has anyone dealt with something similar before? Is this the kind of thing code enforcement would handle or do people usually just live with it unless it becomes a safety issue? Or maybe should I talk to him?

Maybe try talking to the neighbor? It’s weird to me that the neighbor has suddenly started collecting broken down cars. I wonder what’s going on.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a suggestion to call the police.

Here’s some more advice.

This person has a couple suggestions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

One person shares how they handled a similar situation.

It’s one thing to park your car in front of your neighbor’s house. It’s quite another thing to buy a junk car you don’t actually drive and abandon it in front of your neighbor’s house.

It sounds like the police would be able to help and get the car towed away.

I would be interested to know why the neighbor has suddenly started collecting junk cars though.

This eyesore has got to go!

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