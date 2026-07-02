“He Wants a Fight!”: Man Driven to the Edge by an Unhinged Neighbor Trying to Force Him Into a Physical Boundary War

It’s a fact that some folks out there just straight-up, plain-old AGGRESSIVE.

And, if you’re smart, you’ll go out of your way to avoid people like this at all costs.

But what happens when someone like that is your neighbor…?

Yeah, that’s a tough one…

The guy who wrote the story below is currently dealing with a neighbor who is hell-bent on starting a fight with him…and it doesn’t sound like he’s giving up anytime soon.

Let’s take a look!

Had survey done, and neighbor still is trying to fight me. “My neighbor is a run of the mill, loud, obnoxious, curses loudly around his and other kids.

What an absolute jerk…

He’s loud on purpose. Revs his motorcycle just to be loud. Has like 5 dogs in his house which I can smell from my yard. Just overall not a good person. Last October we had a fence put up, all we had to go on was a mortgage survey which I’ve found out isn’t 100% accurate. So we placed it a few feet in just to be safe. My neighbor could’ve never been a problem and I never would’ve done anything else and he could’ve had a few extra feet.

Come on, dude…

Then fast forward to a couple months ago and the guy, is constantly parking in what is definitely my yard, right on the line. So I put some small garden stakes up to stop him. I put just one where I know there is an old property marker. (Small stone block). He proceeds to rip them out several times, he sent his kids to rip them out. We have an argument saying he doesn’t want to get close to us until has a survey done. Spoiler: he never does. I’m over this guys bullying so I spend $3,000 to have a proper boundary survey done. Where a survey company comes and puts markers in the ground where there isn’t any and puts wooden stakes on all 4 corners. The stake ends up going exactly where I put the garden stakes up. Giving me several feet past our fence we had put up. The dude WATCHED the surveyor come and do this, he was there.

It’s not like he has anything else to do…

Note: this guy is on disability and never works. So he’s at home doing dumb stuff all day. I mow right to where the stakes are up on my side now. I kept the 2 stakes up on that side and they even say “property corner.”

Today he just felt like fighting or something. He put a small American flag several feet in my yard. Near the front where he would obviously watch me take it out. Which I did because that’s my yard. Obviously just to entice me. I’m holding my toddler while I do this cause I’m home alone and the dude from his porch yells at me to come fight him and put my baby away. I say hey this is in my yard I had a survey done. He says no you didn’t.

This is the type of guy who is always looking for trouble.

I’m like uhh yeah I did check out my stakes. He’s in full rage mode chasing at me (my doorbell caught some of it when he kept yelling as I went to my porch) right in front of his kid. Calling me every name and whatever. Of course the flag is back where it was, which when I now I’ll obviously pull it out again I’m sure he’s waiting. I’m not sure his plan because it’s as clear as day what my property is yet he’s denying I even had a survey to begin with? Pretty sure he wants me to come fight him so he can sue me or whatever. (He’s done this with several other people I’ve watched him argue with). I filed a police report last time with the garden stake incident. I just have way better things to do with my day then fight my neighbor and I really don’t want to escalate but I’m tired of this dudes blatant harassment and attempt to get a rise out of me. I’m not sure if that’s harassment what’s he’s doing or trespassing but I just want him to shut up and stop. Just a rant and looking for a bit of advice. There’s been countless things this guys done the 3 years he’s lived here that just makes him the worst ever but I can’t fit that all into a post.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual weighed in.

This person spoke up.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This guy is stuck in a tough spot…

But it sounds like he’s doing his best handling this buffoon so far.

Let’s hope that things don’t get any uglier.

This guy’s neighbor needs to get a life…or a hobby…or something!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.