Her Boss Convinced Her to Quit Her Other Job for a Dream Opportunity — She Was Fired a Month Later and Left With Nothing

Working part-time for a company to gain experience can be a great opportunity, and sometimes it can lead to something even better.

What would you do if your boss at your part-time job in an industry you loved offered you the opportunity to get full training to learn how to run the company, but only if you could work there full time?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she gladly accepted the offer, but after about a month, the boss fired her and left her with no steady employment. To make it worse, she had to continue to work with the boss in her part-time role.

This would be a horrible situation to be in, and I think she should quit entirely. There is no reason to be loyal to a boss who treats you so poorly. Read through the full story here and see if you agree.

Got shafted by boss, I still have to work with her. Hey, so I am a wedding planner and I had a stable 9-5 job still in the industry which is VERY rare.

It is great that they are flexible with her schedule.

They weren’t too happy about me sometimes needing Fridays off for rehearsals, but we made do. They knew I want to be Wedding Planner off from the interview. My 2025 was the year I made the most money in my life at a wopping 25K I even had full health insurance it was great.

What a great opportunity.

Come 2026 and my Wedding Planning boss, remember it is like a part time job, says “hey I have a great opportunity for you to be a full time wedding planner” and I jumped on that FAST. She wanted to “train” me on the admin work for her company, since she knows I want to own my own company one day as well and shes been very supportive, because shes pregnant and wants to do a proper maternity leave this year.

This is a big change, but hopefully it will pay off in the end.

“AWESOME” I thought. I am already doing great as a planner, now I get to learn the business side of things. Well I quit the STABLE 9-5 at the end March, she refused to have me start on April, which I took as a sabbatical, and started the “admin work training” on May 1st.

What the heck, this is not what was promised.

She said she would have SOPs and training would be daily. I offered to train in person at he house she refused. She wanted to do it all on Zoom. Weird but OK. She then lowered the training to once a week, then to 2 hours once a week on Mondays and by the 3rd week it was 1hr whenever she had time.

Everything is going poorly.

By week 3 I was frozen with fear of messing up, so I did nothing. I also had a client that was being very uncommunicative and was making me freak out as to how her wedding would follow through. I wrote to my, seemingly supportive boss, how I was struggling and I froze due to lack of communication from the client and lack of training on the admin work.

This would be heartbreaking.

She told me we would talk about it the following week. On week 4. Ok no probs. She made me an SOP that did nothing because she just generated AI slop. Week 4 meeting rolls around and shes being friendly but the vibes are off and I realize. She’s gonna fire me from the Admin. And she does.

Her boss is just trying to shift the blame.

She had me quit a stable decent paying 9-5 for what she called a stable 9-5 with her, had me sign a contract for 3 months “training”, which she did not follow through with, and fired me. As she fired me, she said it was because of my “mental breakdown” remember how I told her that I FROZE BECAUSE I HAD NO TRAINING AND DIDN’T WANT TO MESS UP HER EMAILS WITH CLIENTS.

I wonder what really changed.

She took that as a MENTAL BREAKDOWN, which I corrected her immediately and she said “its too late ive already made up my mind, it wasn’t easy but I’ve already made my decision” I gave my all for those lousy 3 weeks. I introduced her to so many people, I gave her ideas. She talked about how WE were gonna make the company grow and WE are gonna expand.

What a horrible person to work for.

Well, in the meeting on week 4 it then became “her company.” Ok bet. She asked me “will you be ok?” And I said “No I am screwed I have no stable income now” she says “I’ll give you a severance package for 1 month so you can find a job” What the heck. I HAD A JOB! So now I am TRULY SCREWED because I have no stable income. The pay rate for weddings from this company is abusive at a 35/65 split, I am the one making the 35% after months and hours of working and meeting with couples and pulling 15hr days on wedding day.

Now she is in a very difficult situation.

While she only onboards them to Honeybook. I make like 800 to 900 out of one Coordination project. That is 4 months worth of involvement with a couple plus rehearsal and wedding day. I have about 14 weddings this year with September and October carved out to nothing, so NO ONE will hire me with the amount of days I will need off.

I can feel the betrayal.

All this to say, never trust a boss. I’ve never in my life have been caught with my pants down, but here we are. I trusted her because for the past 2 years she had been supportive and spoke in team language. Well, it seems that I wasn’t what she wanted. I tried to bring better practices and systems to a business that allegedly wanted growth, but it seems that she really just wanted a Yes man.

You really have to feel bad for this person.

So, if anyone knows of any jobs in the Triangle Area in North Carolina please 🙏 DM me. My calendar is carved up with appointments and couples, so it needs to be something either from home or that I can schedule myself for. Aside: I have been so shocked by what happened that now June 25th is when I have started to emotionally process this situation. She fired me 1 month ago from Admin, and still have to smile at her through the wedding planning position…well its more like a grimace now. 😬

Honestly, I would just look for a new job and quit the wedding planning entirely when something good comes up. Let her boss deal with any upset clients.