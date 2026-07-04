Her In-Laws Demanded to Be Present for the Birth. The Pregnant Mom’s Firm “No” Has Sparked a Family War.

I swear, I’ll never understand why some people are so pushy about things like this…

I’m talking about when a woman is about to have a baby, and certain family members and friends lay it on thick about wanting to be in the delivery room for the birth.

Huh?

That’s not really up to you, friends!

Let’s leave that to the mother, okay?

The woman who wrote this story explained why she’s pretty annoyed that her husband’s family isn’t giving her enough space.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for not wanting to spend Christmas with my husband’s family right after having a baby? “I’m a 25-year-old woman and my husband and I are expecting our first baby in December. We’re super excited, but I’m starting to feel like I’m losing my mind. For some context, I’m not very close with my family and we never really did big Christmas celebrations.

This sounds pretty overwhelming.

My husband is the complete opposite. He has a big family, they’re all very close and every year everyone travels from different states to spend Christmas together. We usually alternate states every year, this year we were supposed to go to Ohio, but since I’ll either be very pregnant or have just given birth, that’s obviously not happening. Everyone’s solution was basically, “Well, let’s all come to you so we can meet the baby.”

No way!

The thing is… I really don’t want that. If I haven’t had the baby yet, the last thing I want is a house full of people while I’m waiting to go into labor. And if I have had the baby, I don’t really love the idea of 10-15 relatives flying in from all over the country and wanting to hold a newborn during the middle of cold, flu, and RSV season.

These folks need to back off.

When I said I didn’t think we’d be doing Thanksgiving or Christmas this year, some family members told me I was being dramatic because it’s “just family” and they guilt tripped me with the fact that a few people had already spend money on flights because they were really excited to come meet the baby. There has already been a lot of tension around this pregnancy. My husband and I found out the baby’s gender, but we decided not to tell anyone yet because we want to share it when we’re ready. My mother-in-law thinks I’m gatekeeping information because she wants to start buying things for the baby. I’m also a very private person. I barely post on social media, and I’ve already said I don’t want pictures of my baby posted online. That didn’t go over well either. Then there’s the delivery room situation. My personal opinion is that if you weren’t there helping make the baby, you don’t need to be there when the baby is coming out. Not even my own mom will be in the delivery room.

Good grief, these people are pushy!

But my mother-in-law and her sister keep saying they should be there because it’s their grandchild too. I’ve already said no, but they keep bringing it up. Honestly I’m tired of all the jokes and comments about me being dramatic. My mother-in-law likes to joke that when the baby is with Grandma, Grandma makes the rules. Maybe it’s a joke, but combined with everything else, it doesn’t really feel like one anymore.

Her husband needs to step up and take her side.

My husband keeps telling me we’ll deal with it when the time comes, but I’m already stressed. I feel like everyone is focused on the baby and nobody is thinking about the fact that I’ll either be postpartum and recovering or about to give birth. Am I overreacting because this is my first baby. I genuinely don’t want a huge family Christmas, I don’t want people pushing my boundaries, and I don’t want to feel pressured into things I’m uncomfortable with AITA?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose in-laws are shocked and dismayed when she finally chooses to spend time with her own mother instead. Read The Drama →

And this is what readers had to say about this story.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This person agreed.

Another reader weighed in.

These folks need to back off!

Full stop!

Take a hint!

As if being pregnant wasn’t stressful enough, she has to deal with these people…