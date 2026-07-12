Her Manager Said Report Every Bathroom Break or Get Written Up, So She Announced Every One Over the Store Walkie-Talkie

Most managers don’t need to know every little thing their employees do during the workday.

That’s what this employee thought after making a few quick trips to the bathroom while taking medication that required drinking plenty of water.

At first, it wasn’t a big deal because the breaks only lasted a few minutes.

But then one manager decided he needed to know every single time the employee left the department. After threatening a write-up, he made it clear he expected to hear about every bathroom break.

So the employee gave him exactly what he asked for. Before long, the entire store started hearing bathroom updates over the walkie-talkie, and management finally stepped in to put an end to it.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

The One with the Manager who NEEDED to know About 10 years ago, I was on medication that required me to drink lots of water to stay hydrated. Thus, I had to take frequent bathroom breaks. At the time, whenever I had to go, I’d just make the trip and not make a fuss about it. However, my department manager was very controlling and said he needed to know what was going on **all the time**.

From this point, it was on.

After a couple of weeks, he informed me that he was writing me up for not informing anyone about my bathroom breaks. So… *cue malicious compliance* (before I ever knew what it was). I made sure I walked directly over to him the next couple of days every single time I had to go. And everyone in the store with their walkie-talkie on heard me. I’d say, “Hey, Manager, you needed to know when I’m going to the bathroom. I’m gonna go potty now. Thanks for asking about it.” Or, “Hey, Manager, I’m taking a pee right now… Should it hurt when I pee?”

She’d find funny ways to respond.

Then, sometimes, “Hey, Manager, I need to do #1 and #2. Hope it all comes out okay.” And a few minutes later, everyone would hear: “Looks good. I’m back on the floor.” Or sometimes, he’d call for me I’m urinating, so I’d say, “Hey, Manager, you were looking for me? I’m in the bathroom. Be with you in a sec. I gotta use both hands now.”

But then the higher ups got involved.

Store management and HR stepped in at that point and said I didn’t need to go the TMI route. I responded, wide-eyed and as innocently as I could, “I don’t want to get in trouble… Manager told me he absolutely **needed** to know about my bathroom breaks. I was merely doing what I was directed.” They said they’d take care of it, and I was specifically asked never to call out my bathroom breaks again. My coworkers were laughing about this for weeks.

That had to be at least a little embarrassing. Geez!

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit are entertained by what she did here.

This reader blames the store manager.

Great advice.

Let’s all be glad she didn’t do this.

That would’ve been a great thing to say.

Well, you can’t say the manager didn’t ask for it.

There was no reason to keep track of every bathroom break, especially when the employee had already explained the situation.

At the same time, the employee found a pretty funny way to make a point without breaking the rules. Sometimes that’s exactly what it takes before someone realizes how unreasonable they’re being.

Hopefully the manager thinks twice before trying this again.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who swears her boss is treating her differently after learning she has a master’s degree. Read The Drama →