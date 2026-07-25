Her Neighbor’s Roofer Blocked Her Carport With His Truck, Claiming He Had Nowhere Else to Park

Don’t you hate it when someone does something wrong but instead of owning up to it when they’re confronted they act like they had no choice and it’s not really a problem?

That’s what the homeowner in this story had to deal with when a neighbor’s contractor blocked their carport. It caused a domino effect of people who needed to access their home not being able to access their home, but the contractor still acts all innocent as if he did nothing wrong because there was nowhere to park.

I’d be pretty frustrated if this happened to me, but the homeowner in this story is worried they handled the situation poorly.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for screaming at this contractor? We live in a townhome complex. We are at the end of a dead end street. Primo spot. Nice Mountain View. Right next to a trail. Parking here is tight. We each get two spaces in a carport. There is a no parking area out front for fire access and to keep people from blocking us in.

This would be so frustrating!

This past Monday we had our house keeper scheduled, and two contractors while the housekeepers were there to fix a couple of things. Bright and early at 8a after we left for the day a contractor (not ours) came and blocked our carport. House keepers could not get in and park, didn’t know where this guy was, thus they left meaning our contractors could not get in. I drove home after the housekeepers called us and said they could not park and were leaving.

Eventually, OP found out who was blocking the carport.

I got there about noon and both of our scheduled contractors could not get in either. The truck blocking our car port was a roofer and said ‘there was no place to park.’ I said, “so you decided to block our parking? You’re up on a roof and my house cleaners could not get in and had no idea where to look for you. Which meant my contractors could not get in either.”

He kept arguing with the guy.

He says again: there was no parking. I got ticked off and said: ‘why did you make that my problem? ‘. I kept it up and said: you’ve inconvenienced us, forced us to reschedule two contractors, blocked our access and somehow that’s my problem? ‘. I should have just called a tow truck. I sure felt like a jerk after.

Yes, OP should’ve just called a tow truck. He should’ve done that as soon as the housekeeper told him the truck was blocking the carport.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a suggestion.

Here’s some more advice.

Here’s a question.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

This is a good idea.

Parking sounds like a nightmare in this neighborhood especially for contractors. I’m not sure where they’re supposed to park, but blocking a neighbor’s carport is not the answer.

I hope this doesn’t happen again.

Talking to the neighbor might help. Maybe the neighbor could give feedback to the roofing company and/or warn them that the truck might get towed next time.

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