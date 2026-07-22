Her Neighbors Wouldn’t Stay Out of Her Front Yard—Now She’s Ready to Put Her House on the Market

When you own a house, the house and the property it sits on are your own private property. That means your neighbors should stay off.

What would you do if your neighbors treated your front yard like a public park and let their kids play and their dogs run around? Would it bother you?

In this story, one single woman is in this situation, and she’s furious. In fact, she’s so upset she thinks moving is her only option.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Going into debt but at least I’ll have my peace and safety. My neighbors are from the gutter. Just ignorant. I have the one of largest yards in the community and so everyone feels entitled to hang out, walk their dogs & let them do their business, and let their kids play all in my yard leaving trash and breaking things! I put up no tresspassing signs and asked them nicely to stay off of my property.

The neighbor’s attitude is crazy!

Today a parent confronted me in the street (like they wanted to physically fight me) saying their kids don’t bother me and they can sit in MY yard if they want. I was soooo caught off guard bc I’ve never met more entitled people in my life. I lost it. I let them know to buy chairs if they needed a place to sit but id be calling the cops if they or anyone else comes on my property.

The nerve!

I did. They came. They talked to her. They threatened to let their kids play and be loud on the sidewalk. My realtor is putting my house for sale in the morning and I will surely go into debt behind this but please, please, please be cautious about buying when you are a single young woman.

She thinks that’s why they hang out in her yard instead of a neighbor’s yard.

I fear that’s why so many people think they can do what they want with my property ( my neighbors yard is just as big but everybody knows he does not play so needless to say, he does not have this problem ). Now I have to watch my back when leaving my house in case someone else wants to confront me and it’s unfortunate. I actually like my home so the due diligence I should’ve done before buying I did not do…that’s my fault. But yeah I’m just venting at this point.

Those neighbors sound awful! A fence might’ve worked though, or motion activated sprinklers.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is what I was thinking!

Here’s another good idea!

This is an interesting suggestion!

Here’s another vote for a fence.

Nobody seem to think she should let the neighbors win by selling her house. Whether she gets a fence, sprinklers, or the help of an intimidating looking man, she needs to do something to get the neighbors to stay off her property. Letting them win is not the answer.