Her School Nurse Said Students Need a Written Note to Visit, So She Wrote “Written Note” on the Paper and Sent Them Down Anyway

Some people really seem to hate their jobs, and when they do, they often take it out on the people they work with.

What would you do if you were a teacher at a school where the nurse really hated her job and treated everyone poorly, even to the point where she demanded written notes when a student was sent down to see her?

That was the situation for the teacher in this story, so she made a bunch of papers that simply said “written notice” to give to students that went to the nurse.

While this is certainly funny, I think the teacher really needs to escalate the nurse’s behavior to the principal. What she is doing is unacceptable. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

School nurse gets exactly what she asked for The school nurse hates me. It seems like she hates everyone. Most of all, she hates her job.

Wow, what is wrong with this lady?

I work at a middle school and ever since I started working there, she has barked orders at me. I said hi to her on my first day and asked if she was the school nurse, and she screamed at me that I should refer to her as the “school medical professional.”

How is she able to keep her job with an attitude like this?

Since then, no matter how serious the injury, if I bring a kid to her, she rolls her eyes and yells at me because she has to do her job. On top of that, I had all my students in one class pass an exam, so I asked her what sort of food I could bring for the kids to celebrate.

She is just too lazy to look it up.

We have a strict “no junk food policy” here, so I asked if I could bring them fruits and vegetables. She said I wasn’t allowed to feed them, even though at the beginning of the year, she had given us a speech about how she had to approve all food we fed the kids. I had to go through her boss to get approval and even then, she tried to get the food thrown away.

The nurse should be the one to help these kids.

I have recess duty every single day. The most injuries happen during recess. On top of that, middle schoolers are dramatic. When a kid picks a scab, they want to see the nurse. I field most of these things myself, but if it is ever anything bad, I allow them to go to the nurse.

This teacher needs to go to the principal about this.

Yesterday, she screamed at me for bringing her a kid with a concussion (later confirmed by a doctor) who had run into another kid who had a nose bleeding like a faucet. She told me she would no-longer accept kids from me without written notice. I’m almost always by myself with roughly 240 kids outside and now I need written notice? Between chasing balls that go in the street, breaking up fights and blowing whistles?

If she wants a note, that is what she gets.

So, today I took a bunch of sticky notes to recess with me with the phrase “written notice”, verbatim, on them. You bet I sent every kid who so much as winced her way with a sticky note.

I think she should continue to send the kids to the nurse, but also keep reporting her attitude to the principal. There is no reason she, or the students, should have to deal with that attitude.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

Why do people like this get a job working with kids?

Wow, good thing Mom came in.

This is how it should be.

This person says school nurses are evil.

Apparently lots of school nurses are awful.

She is putting the students at risk, and that should not be tolerated. The teacher should be reporting her to the principal or whoever is the nurse’s boss.

If anything, a school nurse should be extra kind since you don’t want to discourage students from visiting when it is needed.