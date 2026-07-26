Her Sister Promised to Attend Her Daughter’s First Lead Role—Then Skipped It for Her Favorite Niece’s Work Event

It is great when you are close with your extended family, but that can often mean that you are very busy and scheduling everything in can get quite complicated.

What would you do if your sister was planning on coming to your daughter’s opening night of the school play, but then she decided to change the date she would come because she wanted to go to your niece’s work tour, which was the same day?

That is what happened to the family in this story, and now they are upset that the sister seems to be playing favorites with their niece.

Personally, I don’t think she was doing anything wrong since there were multiple nights of the play and only one day for a work event for the niece. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for calling out my sister when she backed out of a prior commitment and attend my daughter’s school play, to go to my niece’s office tour? My (42F) parents divorced when I was 15, as a result I have step siblings on both sides, and one bio sister Laura (40F).

You don’t have to be super close to everyone.

We were cordial but I was never close to my step siblings. My step sister’s daughter, Ellie (22F) lives with Laura/lived with her before she moved away for college. Ellie graduated college a few months ago and Laura has a framed photo of her graduation on her wall. Her fridge is decorated with photos of her and Ellie, cards and drawings Ellie did when she was younger.

Starting a new job is always exciting.

I have 3 kids, my oldest Lucy (16F). They all get along well with Laura, but she’s always paid a lot more attention to Ellie compared to any other nieces/nephews, which was understandable when Ellie was younger. Ellie recently got a job, which is wonderful news and I called to congratulate her. Her workplace is having an office tour and she asked Laura if she wanted to see as well.

No big deal, scheduling conflicts happen.

This is a city a few hours drive away and Laura’s planning to stay overnight. Lucy is the lead in her school production, her first leading role, and Laura said she’ll come a while before. The opening night is the day of this office tour. She called me saying that she can’t attend the opening night and if she could trade in her ticket for the last night.

That is a serious accusation.

She also talked to Lucy, and she was hurt that Laura couldn’t come for the opening night after she said she would. I told her that this is unfair, Ellie’s grown now and she doesn’t need her to hold her hand anymore. My daughter said she’ll ask about trading the dates, and I said to Laura maybe she should start giving all her nieces and nephews the same love instead of clearly favoring one.

People have to change plans sometimes; that is no big deal.

Laura got really upset, calling me selfish and other names. I just don’t think she should be backing out of a prior commitment, but she was mad. AITA?

She had a scheduling conflict, which is no big deal; it happens. She couldn’t change the date of her work open house, so of course she wanted to just adjust the day that she sees the play. This person is upset about nothing.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I don’t see why this is confusing at all.

Her sister adopted Ellie. Therefore, Ellie is her daughter. She needs to accept this.

Changing plans happens; why make it into a big deal?

She is willing to come on a different night. What’s the problem?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

Ellie should be treated like a daughter.

It seems that Mom is creating family conflict where there doesn’t need to be any. There were plenty of days that her sister could come see the school play, so who cares if she can’t make it on the first night?

Plus, her niece (who is her adopted daughter) obviously deserves the preferential treatment. I don’t get why Mom is upset.