He’s Parked in the Same Spot for Free Since Moving In, But Now His Property Manager Wants $75 a Month for It

Don’t you just love it when your landlord slaps you with an extra fee out of nowhere?

Isn’t that fun?

In case you didn’t pick up on it, I’m being SARCASTIC.

Nobody wants to deal with that, because most people are stretched thin already when it comes to their finances.

A man wrote the story below and complained about a new fee that came out of nowhere.

Scumbag apartment made my parking spot reserved and tried to sell it back to me. “I’ve been parking in the spot right next to my garage for several months. Well, a week ago they sent an email and said they were going to be marking off 10 parking spots in the complex as reserved parking for $75 a month. I told my wife shortly after the email about the spots that they were going to email me specifically and try and sell me the spot right next to our garage, knowing that I park there, and nobody else ever parks there because there’s two small parking spots and the one I use is super close to a wall.

This sounds weird…

Keep in mind we have AMPLE parking. At least 50-60 open spaces at any time during the day and at night. There’s no reason to have reserved parking. They’re not covered, there isn’t EV charging- there is nothing special about these spots.

He knew it was coming!

Like clockwork, I get this email asking if I wanted to rent the spot next to my garage.” May as well have said “would you like to pay us $75 to park in the spot you’ve been parking in for free?” The nerve of these places.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this reader chimed in.

Well, this doesn’t sound necessary, does it?

It sounds like theft to me!

What’s really going on here…

This sounds pretty unfair…