They Haven’t Seen Their Upstairs Neighbors In Months—Now They’re Considering A Welfare Check

Imagine living in a condo where you’re on pretty good terms with your neighbors. If your upstairs neighbors traveled a lot but always told you before they left for a long period of time, would you concerned if you hadn’t heard from them in months but they didn’t tell you they were going anywhere? Would you assume they just forget to tell you?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they’re pretty worried about their older upstairs neighbors. Maybe the older couple just went on vacation, but maybe something terrible has happened.

They’re thinking about calling for a welfare check, but they’re also wondering if they’re overreacting.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO for wanting to call a welfare check on my neighbors? My boyfriend and I, both 22, live in a condo complex with a lot of elders. I think we might be the youngest in the whole complex. We’ve been there for almost 3 years & are on the bottom story.

This is odd.

Our upstairs neighbors aren’t insanely old but they’re definitely older, probably 70’s ish I’d guess. They’re from South Africa and visit back there multiple times a year, and every time they leave.. they let us know. Their car has been parked and untouched for months now, we haven’t seen them since around December. They did not tell us that they were leaving, and we suddenly just got an influx of flies from the vents in our condo.

She’s really concerned.

I know it’s a little out there and outlandish to assume they’re dead and rotting up there but I can’t figure out if I’m actually being overdramatic or not. Everyone’s saying they’re probably just back home, but I’m worried. They’re older and they’ve always told us before they leave. Plus, we had another neighbor in the same building leave to California for 6 ish months. He didn’t tell us but I was able to text him and ask if everything was okay & there were people that would come and check up on his unit occasionally.

She’s not sure what to do.

I can’t text my upstairs neighbor, we don’t have their number. I’m kind of torn up on what to do, or if a welfare check will even do anything. But I’d hate for something to have happened and just never called. Am I overreacting?

If she knocks on the door and nobody answers, maybe a welfare check couldn’t hurt. Better safe than sorry.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks the flies are concerning.

Another person was in the same situation.

She could try knocking on the door first.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who refuses to confine her dog for days on end because building management can’t schedule a more exact inspection time.

It couldn’t hurt to call.

There are multiple concerning things here. The most concerning is that they haven’t seen the neighbors in months, but their car is still there. They didn’t tell them they’re going anywhere. And now the flies.

It couldn’t hurt to call for a welfare check. If the neighbors are on vacation, then no worries.

It’s too bad they don’t have their phone number so they could at least call to check up on them and see if they answer.

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