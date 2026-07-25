His Car Was Broken Into, but His Extreme Plan to Ambush the Thieves Is Terrifying His Next-Door Neighbor

Imagine moving into your very first apartment, and shortly after you move in, someone breaks into your car and robs you. What would you do? Would you call the police, or would you take matters into your own hands?

In this story, one renter has a neighbor who is in this situation, and the neighbor’s reaction to the break in is pretty extreme and honestly scary. The renter doesn’t even feel safe around this guy anymore.

I’m wondering if calling the police on the neighbor would be the right thing to do because this guy sounds unhinged.

Keep reading for all the details.

Neighbor parking in two spots on purpose and it’s unhinged. Story time… Recently, a new tenant moved into the empty unit next to me. We live on the second floor of an apartment building. One set of stairs leads to both our units. This neighbor looks like they’re in their 20s and seems to be his first time living on his own. Shortly after moving in, his truck gets broken into the night they left it unlocked with valuables in it. Naturally, that would make any person feel like their space and property have been violated, and even cause you to feel unsafe.

The neighbor came to talk to him.

The next day, the neighbor knocked on my door and introduced himself (for the third time) and asked if my doorbell camera caught any of it, but it hadn’t picked up any motion. He then tells me what happened and how he was feeling and going to file a police report, etc. This guy then says that he’ll just have to stay up all night to catch the thieves. What the heck — I get it, but to be that unhinged is wild, and it’s the first time he’s experienced this. First time living alone, my apartment was robbed twice in one week, and 4 years ago, my car was broken into three times in three months, so if anyone gets it, it’s me.

There’s a new problem.

The neighbor now parks in two spots, taking up the spot that I usually park in (we don’t have assigned spots), but I politely knock on his door and ask if he could move his vehicle. He says he hadn’t realized it and will move the car (he’s been parking like that for the last week). Then he explains he parks that way so his camera can see his truck, and if he has to hurts someone, it won’t hit any cars. He moved his truck, and it’s still taking up the other spot and says he’s not moving it again and that’s how he’s going to park.

This guy does sound pretty scary.

He proceeds to tell me about the incident again and extremely traumatized they are. I approached his vehicle, probably shouldn’t have done that, and he asks me to back away from his vehicle and tells me not to engage him ever again. I now feel a bit unsafe due to his slightly reactive behavior, staying up nights (my doorbell captures motion), saying he’s going to hurt the person who broke into his truck (I know there are laws about that here in TX).

That neighbor sounds unhinged. I get that his car was broken into and he’s upset, but let the police handle it or move somewhere with better security.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some advice.

Another person offers some perspective.

A non-American weighs in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who were sick of their hedge getting demolished, so they put a surprise inside.

The neighbor needs to take some responsibility for what happened.

All he had to do was lock his car. It’s not like the thieves smashed his window or picked the lock.

The neighbor sounds really immature, but that coupled with weapons could lead to a very dangerous situation.

OP needs to record his interactions with the neighbor and call the police. I’d be worried living next to him.

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