His Ex-Wife Added Herself and Her Family to His Zoo Membership Without Asking, So He Removed Her Without Warning

Most people don’t expect to find an ex still using an account years after the relationship ends.

That’s what happened after this husband tried to add his wife to the family’s zoo membership.

Everything seemed routine until he looked at the account and noticed something that didn’t make any sense.

His ex-wife had somehow made herself the primary account holder and added members of her own household. The couple had no idea she was still using the membership, let alone making changes to it.

So the husband removed her from the account without saying a word. Now he’s wondering if he should give her a heads-up before she finds out the hard way.

Read on to learn the full scoop.

AITAH if I don’t tell my ex that I removed them from my zoo membership? This is more for my husband. He went to add me to his zoo account that he has had for years. For the last two years, I have split the yearly membership with him. I’ve never needed the card before, but I will this upcoming week. When he went to add me, he realized his ex-wife had made herself the primary account holder and added her new kid (affair baby) and her stepchild (her affair partner’s kid). I only point out that distinction because they are not on great terms, and “coparent” is a loose term. It’s more like parallel parenting.

Now, she’s off the account without warning.

But yeah, she added herself and her household without telling us. Not sure how she did it. Maybe it was from when they were married, or maybe she knew his account information. He removed her today. He’s not going to say anything because he wants to avoid an argument. But that could mean she shows up to use the membership again, realizes she can’t use ours anymore, and has to pay. AITA?

Wow! It doesn’t sound like they owe her anything.

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But let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about the situation.

This person calls the ex what she is.

Great advice.

Yes, he does!

According to this comment, what she did is illegal.

This really shouldn’t even be a debate.

The membership belongs to him, and his ex had no business adding herself or anyone else to the account without asking. That alone would be enough to remove her.

And there’s also no reason to call and give her a warning. She knew exactly what she was doing, so she can deal with the consequences when she shows up and the membership no longer works.

Maybe it’ll save them both from a bigger argument down the road.

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