His Girlfriend Always Says She Doesn’t Want Fries and Then Eats Half of His, But She Got Angry When He Ordered Extra

fter you’ve been with someone for a while, you usually know what to expect.

That’s where this man found himself after a year of dating his girlfriend.

Every time they went out to eat, she’d insist she didn’t want fries, and every single time she’d end up eating half of his.

This time, he decided to stay one step ahead. After she said no to fries again, he ordered an extra side anyway because he figured history would repeat itself.

Well, it did.

She ate almost the entire order, but she was still upset that he’d ordered them in the first place.

Read on to see what you think about the whole ordeal.

AITA for getting an extra order of fries for my girlfriend? My girlfriend is a French fry bandit. She always takes half of my French fries without fail. So, when we go out and I get a burger with fries, I already know half are going to her. My issue is that French fries are one of my favorite foods because I have the palate of a child. I always get myself a side of fries, and I always ask my girlfriend if she wants fries as well. It’s always a no, but once they show up, half go to her.

Knowing what would happen, he prepared for it.

So recently, we were out for dinner. I wanted steak frites, and she wanted a salad. I was hungry and, admittedly, had a bad day and was grouchy, so I asked her if she also wanted fries with her salad. She said no. So when the server came, I ordered for us. I ordered my steak frites, a salad for her, and an extra side of fries. She said that she didn’t want fries. I said that I wanted extra fries, so we moved on.

When the server dropped off the food, I immediately pushed the extra fries toward her. She was upset. She said she didn’t want them. Then I said I’d have them.

Even though she wanted the fries, she got mad at him.

As we got in the car, she told me that I was being a **** and that ordering fries for her when she said she didn’t want them was incredibly condescending because I assumed I knew what she wanted. The kicker is, SHE ATE THE EXTRA FRIES. SHE WANTED THE EXTRA FRIES! I ate my fries, and she ate pretty much the entire side, even though I was planning on eating them. She’s been with me for a year. Of course I know she’s going to eat the fries. She does it every time. She’s been ****** about it ever since, and I feel like I’m taking crazy pills trying to understand why I’m the ******* here. AITA?

Wowzers. It doesn’t sound like he can win with this woman.

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Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer him.

This person suggests shutting her down completely.

This makes sense.

Here’s someone who thinks she needs to be honest.

If this is true, she needs some help.

He shouldn’t beat himself up over it.

After a year together, he knew exactly what was going to happen because it happened every time they ordered food. Sure enough, she ate almost the entire extra order of fries after insisting she didn’t want them.

Yet, it also feels like there’s something bigger going on with the way she thinks about food. If she wants the fries, there’s nothing wrong with just ordering them instead of saying no and eating someone else’s.

At some point, she’s going to have to own this type of behavior and grow up.