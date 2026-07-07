His Mother-In-Law Made Weight Jokes the Entire Holiday — When He Finally Called Her Out the Family Said He Ruined the Trip

Nobody likes becoming the butt of the joke, especially when the comments just keep coming.

That’s what happened to this man while he was on holiday with his wife’s family.

His mother-in-law kept making jokes about his weight, and he kept letting them go because he didn’t want to create a scene.

Then, after days of biting his tongue, she made another comment while everyone talked about the flight home. And that was enough, so he finally told her how he felt.

Meanwhile, his sister-in-law didn’t appreciate him speaking up. She accused him of ruining the holiday, even though his mother-in-law later apologized and the two of them worked things out.

Keep reading to see how it all played out.

AITA for challenging my MIL after multiple fat/weight jokes? My (45M) MIL is the queen bee. Everyone dances to her tune, goes out of their way to accommodate what she wants, and generally defers to her. She’s not a bad person by any means. In fact, 95% of the time she is actually lovely, and we get along fine, have a laugh easily, and she is a fantastic grandmother to my kids.

His MIL kept making small comments everyday.

We were recently all on a family holiday: me, my wife, our kids, my SIL and her family, my MIL, and my FIL. Throughout the holiday, my MIL made multiple remarks about my weight. I’m not what you’d call morbidly obese, but I’m a big guy. Big enough to sweat more easily than most, especially in hot weather or with prolonged exertion. Not to the point where my clothes are saturated or anything, though. Most of the remarks were made when I suggested getting a cab instead of taking a two-hour round-trip walk to go for dinner, sitting outside to eat, or going outside in the evening to cool down due to the indoor humidity.

Basically, any time I suggested doing something to manage the fact that I run hot (and that’s even without the extra weight).

Fed up, he couldn’t take it anymore.

After biting my tongue all holiday, I snapped on the last day. We were talking about the space (or lack thereof) on flights, and when I remarked that I found it difficult as someone my size, she made a remark about losing weight. It was so sudden and rude that I was genuinely stunned for a moment. She immediately tried to back down, claiming she wasn’t trying to be rude, while several other people insisted it **was** rude. I clapped back, stating that she’d had something to say every day and was only backing down now because I was obviously angry.

Then, his SIL spoke up.

That’s when my SIL got involved. She insisted that I shut up so as not to make my MIL upset, accused me of ruining the holiday at the last second, and then proceeded to ignore me all the way home. I tried engaging her in conversation multiple times, and she wouldn’t look at me, answering only what she had to. My MIL and I spoke very shortly after the incident. We both apologized for our parts in the disagreement, and it was resolved. But I’ve somehow come out of this feeling like I’m the ** for finally calling her out on her behavior. Should I have just said nothing to keep the peace? AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why he was getting so frustrated, but family drama is never fun.

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Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer.

Excellent questions.

This person sees the SIL as an enabler.

That would be the right way to do it.

Here’s someone who can relate about being shamed.

Where was his wife through all of this?

Listening to someone make fun of your spouse day after day should have been enough to say something before it ever reached this point.

Instead, it seems everyone expected him to keep taking the jokes so nobody else had to feel uncomfortable. But, the second he finally spoke up, they acted like he ruined the holiday.

That just doesn’t seem fair. His mother-in-law made those comments all week, so she should have dealt with the fallout instead of watching everyone else rush in to defend her.

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