His Neighbor Believes the Street Parking in Front of His House Belongs to Him — He Gets Furious Every Time Someone Else Parks There

Imagine owning a home. Where do you park your car? The answer is probably either your garage, the driveway or on the street.

Would you be upset if someone else parked in front of your house?

In this story, one homeowner is really upset whenever anyone parks in front of his house. He thinks these parking spots belong to him.

They don’t. It’s a public street.

Now, his neighbors are wondering how to get him to stop being so annoying whenever they park in front of his house.

Let’s read the whole story.

My neighbor has started “reserving” street parking with traffic cones I live on a street where parking is first come, first served. Nobody has assigned spots. About six months ago, my neighbor started putting two orange traffic cones in front of his house whenever he left, so nobody would park there while he was gone. At first people just ignored it and moved the cones. But now he’ll actually come outside and confront people if they park there.

This is ridiculous!

Last week I parked in the spot because it was the only one available. About an hour later, there was a note on my windshield saying, “Please respect that this spot belongs to the residents of this house.” The spot is on a public street.

It is very strange.

A few other neighbors have complained about it too, but he insists he’s entitled to the space because it’s in front of his property. I’ve never seen anything like this before. Is this a thing people actually do? WWYD in this situation?

Has anyone tried talking to the guy about it and explaining that he doesn’t actually own the street parking in front of his house? I’d continue to ignore him. If he calls a tow truck or the police he’ll find out the hard way that he’s wrong.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some good advice.

Another person has a suggestion.

This idea might work!

Another person shares what happened when they were in a similar situation.

Why do some people think that the street parking in front of their house belongs to them? It doesn’t belong to them anymore than the sidewalk belongs to them. It’s public property. Anyone can park there.

The neighbor sounds really annoying. Maybe the police can explain the situation to him.