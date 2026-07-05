His Neighbor Kept Parking Inches From His Car Door. His Brilliant, High-Tech Revenge Was to Quietly Buy the Man’s Business Domain.

Imagine living in a house where you don’t have a driveway and have to park on the street. Would it bother you if your neighbor, who does have a driveway, chose to park on the street just inches from your own car?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation. He is really annoyed by the neighbor’s truck being so close to his car, so he does some research. What he discovers ended up being the perfect threat to get the neighbor to back down.

Let’s read all about it.

Neighbor likes to park in front of my house? Okay then. This happened a few years ago. My neighbor started parking on the street behind my car (like literally inches) for no apparent reason. My neighbor has a driveway (empty), and also lived 2 houses down the street. I don’t have a driveway, so on street parking is a must for me.

The neighbor sounds pretty stubborn.

So, after a few weeks, I asked if it was necessary to park so close when there was literally no cars on the street for over a 1/4 mile. He said “No, but there’s no law against it” with a big grin on his face. A few weeks pass by, and my car gets hit because someone thought there was enough room to clear as his truck blocked the view of my car entirely. I see this happen, but unfortunately can’t get a model or license plate number.

Again, the neighbor doesn’t care.

I find my neighbors email address (because I really didn’t feel like talking to him) and asked him again, if he could just park further down the road, closer to his house. He replied “Nope. Suck on it” Okay. I had lived here for quite a long time, and never had any issues with him or any other neighbor (I keep to myself, never make noise, don’t have any noisy pets or parties, etc).

He did some research.

His truck has his business name on it. Google it. Find out it’s his own business. Lots of yelp reviews, BBB rating, etc. All these links point to his website. I go to check his website – it doesn’t load up. I head over to whois and see that the domain isn’t registered. I snag it.

He discovered something he could use to hurt the neighbor.

Before I think of what to do with it, I google the owners name and find out he’s been convicted of something awful 20-ish years ago. I find a handful of links that details his story rather explicitly. I copy/paste all those links into an email to him (a throw away account so he can’t just reply to me as I deleted it afterward). Said something like “well, if you want to be a jerk for no reason, I just bought your business domain. Here’s all the links I plan on posting on it. I don’t have to list your business name because all of your business listings across the internet have this URL pointing to it. Keep parking like a jerk. Yes, it’s legal, but you are willfully doing this just to annoy me. I legally bought your domain, and can legally link these articles. Park behind me again, and I’ll launch it.”

The neighbor complied.

Within an hour his truck was moved into his driveway. He asked me for the domain, and I told him “when either you move, or I move, I’ll hand it over. Until then it’ll remain offline”.

Yikes! I’d be a little nervous living next to and threatening a neighbor who could be dangerous considering he was arrested before, but at least the neighbor finally moved his truck.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose neighbors won’t stop parking in his spot, so he’s forced to take measures into his own hands. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks his neighbor will be on perfect behavior from now on.

But another neighbor would be worried about safety.

The law may not be on his side.

This is a good question.

I’d be scared to live next to that guy.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →