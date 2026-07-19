His New Remote Job Came With Great Benefits and Hardly Any Work. Then He Made an Unexpected Discovery.

Some jobs offer more flexibility than others.

In this story, a man found himself in a surprisingly easy remote job situation.

He enjoys great benefits and two hands-off supervisors. The workload is also light enough that he could finish his work early and still appear busy.

Now, he’s coasting through his days while balancing minimal responsibilities.

What a dream job! Who else is envious? Check out the full details below.

Stumbled into a remote position with two “supervisors” and it’s been heaven I was offered a remote job a year ago by an old colleague. The salary is okay for my area. It is not horrible, but not great. The benefits and PTO outweigh the pay for US standards. There is no health insurance deductible or co pays.

This employee enumerated all his company benefits.

There are 20 days of vacation and another 9 miscellaneous floating holidays, including my birthday. There are 12 sick days, a full week off for both July Fourth and Christmas and New Year’s. There are most other standard federal holidays, excluding Columbus’ Day and President’s Day. There is a retirement match up to 6 percent. It goes on.

He reports to 2 supervisors.

The best part is that I officially have one supervisor. This supervisor is already very hands off to begin with. I also have another supervisor who occasionally assigns me easy work. This supervisor is also pretty hands off. They are caught up in their own stuff.

He could simply say he’s preoccupied with work from the other supervisor.

If my main supervisor asks how things are going, I can answer easily. They might ask what I have been up to. It is easy to include work from my other unofficial supervisor. I can say I have been preoccupied with that. The same works the other way around.

His workload is generally light and easy.

My workload is already pretty easy to begin with. I can do a full day’s worth of work in half the time. I can pretty much just relax at home half of the time. No one suspects otherwise.

Wow, that setup sounds almost too good to be true. Finishing work early and still getting paid is a dream for many.

Well, good for OP because you can’t always get a job like that.

I guess just don’t get too comfortable and slip up… because you’ll never know when you will stumble upon a similar “dream job.”

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Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person’s husband has the same experience.

Here’s a positive comment.

Short and sweet.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Finally, another personal thought.

A healthy work-life balance can be worth more than a bigger paycheck.

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