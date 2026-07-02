“Move Your Car!”: Homeowner Faces Immediate Subdivisions Drama After New Neighbor Rewrites the Property Deed to Steal His Driveway

Twenty years at a property should earn you at least the basic right to pull out of your own driveway without negotiating with your neighbors first. But apparently two months of residency is all it takes for some people to decide they own the place.

One homeowner is learning that the hard way after entitled new neighbors moved in and immediately started blocking the shared gravel driveway with their cars.

He asked the first time politely, and the woman told him flat out that it was her driveway, even though it clearly wasn’t.

Every conversation since then has been met with cold stares and complete refusal to engage.

So after the neighbor threw a party and the line of cars took 20 minutes to move, the homeowner finally started considering other options.

Keep reading for the full story.

New neighbors blocking shared driveway Recently new neighbors have moved in. We share a gravel driveway. Almost immediately they began blocking access to my parking spot and blocking me from leaving by parking on the driveway. The first time, I asked a woman to move her car so I could leave. She had a toddler running around so I was very polite.

So when he tried to reason with her, she wasn’t understanding at all.

I asked her not to block the driveway and she said, “This is my driveway.” I didn’t want to argue in front of a child and left. Now it seems like I need to ask these people permission to come and go from my house. They take a lot of time, walk slowly or have to wait for someone to arrive to move their car.

The neighbors continue to stonewall him.

I tried being nice, but they have ignored every attempt to talk, just giving me a death stare. Just an ignorant, entitled family. Last night they had a party so of course they had many cars blocking my driveway, one of which was owned by a cop in uniform. I had to wait 20 minutes for him to arrive and move his car. What do I do next? These people only moved in like 2 months ago. I’ve lived at my property for 20 years.

This new neighborly relationship definitely isn’t off to a good start.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose neighbors won’t stop parking in his spot, so he’s forced to take measures into his own hands. Read The Drama →

What did Reddit think?

You can be assertive and polite at the same time.

If the neighbors won’t start talking to him, soon they’ll have to start talking to a lawyer.

Or maybe the landlord needs to get involved.

There is such a thing as too nice.

Some neighbors move in and immediately test what they can get away with, and the answer is almost always determined by how the other person responds in the first few weeks.

Unfortunately, the homeowner’s kindness was immediately taken for weakness. The neighbors now seem to think they can get away with whatever they want.

It’s high time the homeowner dropped the formalities and started getting down to business, either by being more assertive with his own language or by getting a third party involved.

He deserves to be treated with more respect than this.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was so fed up with the parking issues in his neighborhood that he reported missionaries for stealing spots. Read The Drama →