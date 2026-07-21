She Makes Replacement Room Keys for Hotel Guests All Day, And They Get Annoyed Every Time She Asks for ID First

Are people crazy…?

Well, of course the answer to that question is yes, but sometimes we forget just how irrational and annoying folks can be sometimes.

And nothing brings them out of the woodwork quite like working in customer service!

Yes, my friends, these jobs will push you to your very limits!

In today’s story, a hotel worker talked about a part of their job that really makes them want to pull their hair out…

And we think you’re going to agree with them on this one.

Read on and check out what they had to say!

Throwing a fit about showing ID. “Working front desk at a hotel, the amount of times someone loses their key or deactivates it and then huffs and puffs or rolls their eyes at me when I won’t make them replacements without an ID is incredible to me.

Would you rather I just let someone off the street have a key to any random room they please? It’s a safety issue! How do I know you didn’t just find that outside and make up a room number, or that you’re not following that person and trying to get access to their room?

People can be so lazy…

I know it’s inconvenient to dig it out, especially if you have your hands full. But the alternative, just handing out keys because you know the last name of someone staying in the hotel, is so wildly unsafe I don’t understand how you can be mad I’m making sure you are who you say you are. I swear this happens to me minimum once a week and it is baffling.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

What are they gonna ask for next, identification to get on an airplane?

That was sarcasm, by the way.

I’m trying to point out how ridiculous this kind of attitude is.

Good grief…

I mean, this kind of sounds like common sense, don’t you think…?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.