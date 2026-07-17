How a Temporary Orange Wire on a Lawn Led to a Full-Scale Police Dispatch

Some folks just can’t mind their own business, can they?

They have to stick their noses into everyone’s business and, if you’ve been on the receiving end of it, you know that it gets old in a hurry.

In today’s story, a homeowner went on the record and talked about a neighbor of theirs who is getting on their last nerve…

Let’s take a look at what they’re dealing with!

Installed Internet. Older neighbor called police on tech. “We had Internet installed two days ago. Nothing stating in the lease it wasn’t allowed. The company clearly marked the line that needs to be buried and let me know they would be back within the week to bury it. This sounded like no problem, so we agreed. Yesterday, on my way out the door for work, my next door neighbor on the end (a set of five or six townhouses) {I’m second one in from her side} stops me and tells me that she is going to trip on the cable because that’s where she puts her trash cans.

Come on…

I said “well Ms. landlord said it was fine and the company will be here within the week to bury the line. It’s clearly marked.” She then proceeds to complain at me about where the company put the line and how it’s above her door and all this stuff that isn’t relevant to me because that’s where the company said it needed to go and she doesn’t own her townhouse. She rents from the same landlord I do. I tell her what they told me and repeated that the landlord was aware. Later on my husband texts me at work to tell me that the internet isn’t working. I didn’t call him when I had the interaction with the neighbor so I called him to tell him what happened. He said he did all the troubleshooting the website said to do (from our mobile) and went outside to check the line. He said everything looked fine so we set up an appointment for a tech to come out today.

What the hell?!?!

The tech gets here and starts looking around and then we hear lots of loud voices outside. My husband peeks out the window and, lo and behold, the police are here. She called them to say that the company was trespassing on her property. The tech is just here to do a job. Poor guy. My husband steps outside. The woman is yelling at the police and gesturing all over the place. They step over and ask me what I know and I say “I just got off the phone with our landlord. She said she is calling her(neighbor) right now.” Neighbor gets on the phone forever.

She had the receipts…

I continue talking to police. I provided texts messages from the landlord stating where she asked if we had services put in and I said yes and all she asked after that was when the line would be buried and I said within the week and she said perfect. The landlord was totally aware. But the woman kept talking to the police like she owns the property and that we are damaging her home. In the end the police said it was a civil matter, and that they didn’t know why they were there if the landlord was fine with it and the tech was just fixing an issue. They left. The tech came inside and finished the service call. He said that the box had potentially been tampered with so if it goes out again like it did, to get another tech out here so we can prove it. I ordered cameras. This is ridiculous.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again. Read The Drama →

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Jeez..talk about dealing with a headache…

This sounds brutal.

She needs to back off!

This woman’s neighbor is OUT OF CONTROL.