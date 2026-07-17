Neighbor Complains About Homeowner’s Shed, but City Inspector Discovers a Different Problem

Why do some people try to start trouble? I don’t understand it.

They really need to learn to mind their own business, but sometimes, they have to learn that the hard way.

In this story, a neighbor complains about a homeowner’s shed, so an inspector takes a look. The neighbor really shouldn’t have complained because this is all about to backfire.

The homeowner knows just how to handle the situation and how to get back at the neighbor at the same time.

Let’s read all about it.

So you want to make sure our shed is to code? I love malicious compliance. Our neighbor reported our old (but sturdy) shed to the city for being too large without a permit. Inspector comes out, measures, nope the shed is well under the size limits and doesn’t need a permit. Husband starts asking questions about the rules and gets all the specifics on what is allowed. The shed is old and very basic, why not have a bigger, better shed? Oh and btw, the inspector knows the neighbor, she used to work in the planning department, knows the rules and clearly was just trying to make trouble, her m.o.

They wanted to retaliate in a bigger way than simply reporting the neighbor.

He looks into her property and says he can see a good half dozen issues if we’d like to report them. We laugh but nah, we’re gonna go the malicious compliance route. We rip down the shed, hoping neighbor is smugly gloating to herself. We do nothing for 3 weeks, well except draw up plans, buy material, lay the foundation and line up a couple construction friends to help. Then one Saturday our glorious big new shed goes up!

It’s bigger and better than ever.

Now we hadn’t heard from this neighbor in the 3 weeks but now she’s asking about our new shed, she’d love to see inside if we don’t mind. We did. Cue another inspection notice for building a granny flat (the shed) on our property. Obviously the inspection goes fine. Well except those violations on neighbor’s property.

Now the real retaliation comes into play.

That unpermitted open fire pit built right against the retaining wall & fence is a concern, we don’t want it burning down our new shed haha. She’s got a couple guys out there right now jackhammering out concrete. I think I’ll go offer them some cold drinks from the mini-fridge in the new shed.

Well played!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a good suggestion.

It was the perfect timing.

This person shares a similar story.

Seriously! She had some nerve to even ask!

I’m so glad I don’t live next to any awful neighbors right now. Stories like these remind me of how annoying people can be.

I love how they let the neighbor think that she had won only to turn the tables and build an even bigger shed in the process.

That was glorious!