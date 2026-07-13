How a Landlord’s Shocking Real-World Ambush Backfired Into an Immediate Criminal Investigation

Well, this sounds like a huge red flag…

What would you do if your potential future landlord showed up at your place of employment after you filled out an application for an apartment?

That’s weird, right?

I sure think it is!

And so does the woman who wrote the story you’re about to lay your eyes on.

In fact, she sounds pretty creeped out by this whole situation.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

Applied for an apartment, future landlord showed up at my workplace. “Just had a super weird interaction with a landlord I wanted to share. I applied for this apartment with a (female) roommate and I had my potential future landlord show up at my workplace — assuming because she saw where I worked on the application.

Okay…

She came with two young men who were college age and was trying to recruit new tenants — she said it was because I had mentioned another friend who was also looking for an apartment too. She didn’t give me any update on my pending application, but was inquiring about my friend’s living situation, of which I was intentionally vague about because the whole thing creeped me out if I’m being honest. However, I did say she (my other friend) and her boyfriend were looking for a place and this woman stopped me and said “I thought she had a female roommate? I can’t allow a male to live in the other vacant apartment.”

This was getting weirder by the second…

Mind you, she said these two guys that were goofing around my workspace were already her tenants and I said nothing about my friend applying for the apartment, just that she as casually looking with her boyfriend. Do any landlords have any perspective into this? I know y’all can deny whoever from signing a lease, but the whole thing was incredibly bizarre. Other renters: What would you do in this scenario? My roommate and I have found the market super competitive. We live in an urban area, big, densely populated city.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual weighed in.

And this reader thinks this is fishy…

I would NEVER move into that place if I were her.

Talk about getting off to a bad start.

This is creepy!

This landlord was behaving very strangely…