How a Shopper’s Plan to Fire Back at a Frustrated Cashier Turned Into an Ultimate Crisis of Conscience

Watching someone treat a person you love with an attitude can get under your skin pretty fast.

That’s what happened after this woman went to Costco with her mom on Christmas Eve. Even though the store was busy, they understood the cashier was probably having a long day and didn’t expect much more than a polite checkout.

And everything was going fine until her mom had a little trouble getting her credit card out because of carpal tunnel. Even though it only took a few seconds, the cashier’s impatient expression immediately caught the woman’s attention.

She tried to brush it off at first. However, after stopping at a few more stores and seeing how kind the other employees were despite the holiday rush, she couldn’t stop thinking about the way her mom had been treated.

Now she’s wondering whether the cashier simply had a bad day or whether it’s worth saying something to Costco.

Keep reading to see what you think.

WIBTA for complaining about a Costco cashier’s rude behavior? I (26F) was at Costco with my mom (59F) today. Even though it was Christmas Eve, it was about as busy as it usually is. It was around 2 p.m., so this was long before the store was close to closing. My mom and I got into the checkout line, and the cashier just mumbled a greeting. She seemed stressed, which is fine and understandable, so my mom and I didn’t chat with her much. When she gave my mom the total, my mom pulled out her wallet and was having a difficult time grabbing her card (she has pretty bad carpal tunnel).

Then, she noticed the look.

During those five seconds of fumbling, the cashier was giving my mom a stare that could kill. Her breathing intensified, and her nostrils flared with every breath. I stared at her and waited for her to look at me, but she never looked over. At first, I thought saying anything to customer service would be over the top, as I have no idea what is happening in her life right now, and she could just be having a bad day.

Now, she’s unsure whether to report the cashier or not.

But we went to some other stores, and the employees were so personable and kind despite the holiday and the extra crowds. I guess I’m just upset because this woman was being so rude to my mom, who is a sweet, sweet lady. But I’m wondering if I’m overreacting because she wasn’t outwardly rude to my mom. It was more of a subtle kind of rudeness. So, now I want to call Costco customer service and report her behavior, which could risk getting her fired. WIBTA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why that upset her, but as she said, you don’t always know what people are going through.

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Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

This person explains why she’s wrong for thinking that way.

For this reader, it was nothing worth getting upset over.

These are harsh thoughts, but very true.

Yes, they are!

Life is full of moments like this, and sometimes you have to pick your battles.

Sure, the cashier looked frustrated, and that probably didn’t feel very good. But at the end of the day, it was only a look. She didn’t say anything rude or treat the mom badly.

Plus, it was Christmas Eve, and working retail is exhausting.

That doesn’t excuse it, but it also doesn’t seem like something that deserves a complaint. Sometimes it’s better to give people a little grace and move on.