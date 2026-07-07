HR Cornered Her for Taking “Too Much Time Off.” The Brilliant Resignation Plot She’s Unleashing the Second She Steps Back in the Office.

HR departments at some jobs seem to want to micromanage every little thing, even when management has already approved your activity.

What would you do if you had your PTO approved, but on the first day you were gone, your HR department asked you to come in to discuss ‘excessive’ use of personal time?

That is what happened to the woman in this story. So, she has decided that as soon as she gets back from her vacation, she is going to put in her resignation.

In my opinion, this does sound like an annoying place to work. I think she is smart to look for a new job.

Keep reading to see if you agree.

Accused of taking excessive leave on my first day of annual leave Today is the first day of my annual leave.

Each year I take annual leave at the same time each year for the same amount of time each year to go see my wife’s family. This is common knowledge around the office and has been routine for the past 5 years.

Well, this is unexpected.

Today is the first day of my annual leave and I receive an email from the HR lady asking me to come into the office for a meeting about my excessive use of personal leave this year. Only other time I took time off this year was bereavement leave because my grandmother died after a series of large strokes and I had to be present at the hospital because I had medical power of attorney and because it’s my family.

I’m sure this will be very stressful.

Now instead of using my regular leave to take my annual trip to see my partners family I’ll be using all my time to handle the complex estate my grandmother left behind. This email from HR really upset me and I’ve decided when my leave ends I’m going to hand in my resignation.

Fingers crossed I can find a job asap. (Worth noting this is just the straw that broke the camel’s back realistically I should have quit a year and a half ago)

Honestly, it is good that she is getting ready to move on. If she has taken her time away and bereavement with the approval of her management, why does HR care at all?

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is happy to find roles reversed after HR tells her to quit if she’s not happy. Read The Drama →

Take a look at what some of the top commenters on Reddit have to say about this story.

Yup, never quit without another job lined up.

I agree with this commenter.

This is how things are all too often.

This person wants to know the leave policy.

Quiet quitting is very popular.

If her manager approved her PTO, why does HR have a problem with it? Maybe she should just forward the email to her manager and tell him to deal with it.

Regardless, if she is leaving when she gets back, I would just ignore the email. There is no reason to even reply since she is on an approved leave.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.