“I Swapped My Degree for a Luxury Lifestyle”: A Graduate’s Decision to Marry Wealthy and Never Work Again Sparks a Massive Backlash

Back in the day, it was normal for women to be to stay at home moms while the husband is the only one who works, but nowadays, expectations are often quite different.

Imagine being a woman raised with the expectations that you will go to college and get a good job. What would you do if you did that but didn’t really like working? Would you keep working anyway because those are the expectations, or if you had another option, would you take it?

In this story, one woman admits that one thing she really loves about her husband is his money. She chose to be a stay at home mom when she married him, and she has no regrets.

However, her family keeps trying to make her feel bad about her life choices, and now, she’s wondering if she really did mess up.

Keep reading for all the details.

Aitah for accepting i married for money over career I am 27 female from asian country. I was good at studies and got placed in decent company with good package in major city after my engineering ( I also cracked government seat for engineering ). At 22 when I moved to home city, I met my husband who was 33 and new surgeon and we clicked..I won’t lie his money made him more attractive to me along with his gentlemen self and amazing personality. And I was willing to be housewife..so we got married a year after

Thing is my family judge me hard for this.

Her parents sound awesome.

We are three sisters and our parents wanted all of us to succeed in life.. They came from background where in laws ask for son. And I was third child. But they provided us love and every opportunity ..My mom dad worked hard. Saved for our coaching, college etc. Paid for all of our marriages.

Her sisters think she messed up.

My elder sisters have done well for themselves. One is officer at top bank of the country and other one is university professor. ( Both earn six figures so they are well do and their husbands earn in same range ). My sisters say I sold myself for money instead and I m setting bad example for their daughters. But thing is I indeed looked for this and my husband knows.

She seems to like her life.

He was attracted to my looks and I was willing to raise our family. I have a son and I have househelps for everything except cooking which is my choice. I get good money to spend too. All i have to do is cook , work with my son and take care of hubby when he is home. I get good time for gym. It is not much hectic for me.

She even likes her in-laws.

I have to take care of in laws too but they are independent pensioners and treat me well. And help around with son..And I don’t have to worry about future. In our culture divorce is like a taboo and if it ever happens in worse case scenario, I will still get half as there is no pre nup concept here. I am not dumb

At least she’s honest.

Recently my cousins and niece asked don’t you want career? I said I only worked for money but never loved working. And I get good money to spend from husband. They said you looked for rich man. And I said yes.

She wonders if she was too harsh.

Now my sisters and aunts are behind me..saying I am mind washing their daughters to be like me. They want their daughters to become officers not a gold digger. All i said truth to them. And it was unintentional and I wasn’t saying go and lay around with rich men. I fired back saying that they are jealous that they have to work so much and still can’t match my lifestyle despite all that success. They earn well and save for children and invest. But they can’t go to foreign trips like me. Things are sour since. But feel like I over reacted. But disrespect was too much and if my hubby and me are fine with it. Why do others care? Aitah?

It sounds like she married for money but not just for money. It sounds like she also cares about her husband and his family and genuinely likes being a stay at home mom. Her family should mind their own business.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks her family is jealous.

Another person calls her a gold digger.

But this person has a suggestion of what to say to her family.

She’s happy. Her husband’s happy. Her family needs to mind their own business.

She didn’t enjoy working and married a man who makes more than enough to give her an extravagant lifestyle. She’s lucky. She also seems to appreciate it.

I agree that her family is probably just jealous.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.