The Inspector Entered the House Empty-Handed and Left With Toilet Paper, Leaving the Tenant Wondering What Else Was Missing

Tenants expect their belongings to be respected during inspections.

In this story, a man noticed something strange during his first winter inspection.

While he was away, the inspector entered empty-handed but was seen taking an unopened pack of toilet paper.

After spotting the security camera, she quickly returned the item, leaving him feeling uneasy.

Now, he’s not sure who he can trust.

Check out the full details below.

Rental inspector attempted to “steal” small item during inspection, should I be concerned? I rent out a house through a rental company. Today was my first winter inspection. I was not home at the time of the inspection. Fortunately, I have a security camera.

This man saw the inspector take something from his house.

When she walked into my house, she was empty handed. A few minutes later, she walked out with a full, unopened eight package of toilet paper. She then went back to her car. This was one that I had just purchased in a bundle of four of these packages from Costco. She then noticed the security camera. She went back and brought the toilet paper back inside my house.

Now, he’s wondering if he should be concerned.

Although this is a small thing, should I have any concerns in the future? I trust that my landlord leaves my belongings alone. But with this, I am now skeptical of continuing my rental with them. I am not sure what other small things she might take. She might hope her tenants will not see.

Uh oh! That’s pretty suspicious behavior. Taking something, no matter how small, is not okay at all.

Trust is definitely shaken after that, and I understand how OP felt uneasy after seeing this on camera.

It feels saddening that we really can’t trust anyone anymore.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

A landlord speaks up and offers a suggestion.

Here’s another idea…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, this person had a similar experience.

Integrity matters most when no one is watching.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again. Read Story →