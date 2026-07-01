“It Never Stops!”: Exhausted Homeowner Driven to the Brink After Next-Door Neighbors Blast Music Through the Walls Day and Night

There’s nothing worse than not being able to kick your feet up and relax in the comfort of your own house.

If you have to deal with loud neighbors, it can make being home something that you dread…

And nobody wants to live like that!

All I gotta say is that the woman who wrote this story is REALLY going through it.

And now she’s not sure what she’s supposed to do about her living situation.

Let’s take a look at what she’s dealing with.

God Forbid There Be A Peaceful Night. “I’m so sick and tired of the area I live in. Most nights of the week this one house on the street has loud music playing from the morning until midnight, going past midnight on some occasions. They have had live music a few times, too.

Here’s the kicker…

And of course they happen to be my next door neighbors. Too many times I’ve literally cried myself to sleep because I am so exhausted from listening to incredibly loud music for 12+ hours. I’m pretty sure they have some way to know when the police are coming because they always just happen to turn off the music when a car pulls up for a noise complaint, then not 20 minutes after the cop leaves the music is back to full blast.

This sounds miserable.

I’m moving in 2-3 months but I don’t know how much more I can handle it. I get multiple migraines a week from the noise and the stress. All I want is to have a peaceful afternoon/evening with my window open while I read. Instead I have to have an intimate knowledge of my neighbor’s favorite music. I’ve tried talking to them directly but they obviously don’t care. I can’t stand it anymore.

Now what…?

I’m a grown woman. I shouldn’t have to cry myself to sleep because of some jerk neighbors who can’t be bothered to remember other people exist. It would be one thing to keep it to the weekend, but it happens all throughout the week. For two years. I’m beginning to truly despise these people.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual weighed in.

And this person knows all about it…

As someone who has dealt with something similar to this before, all I gotta say is that it SUCKS.

Maybe she needs to get the cops involved…

Perhaps that would shut these folks up once and for all.

This truly sounds like a miserable existence…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.