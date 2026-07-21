They Set Up a Booth for the Country’s Top Doctors. One Renowned Surgeon Showed Up with a Tech Problem That Left IT Speechless.

Many say that there have been more technological developments occurring in faster succession in recent years than has happened in decades. While many are wildly excited by these intense advancements for humankind, many fear them, and often wonder if they will be able to keep up.

What would you do if you were exhibiting new tech products to supposed experts- who couldn’t for the life of them figure them out? One person recently shared a wild story about this from their own experience. Here’s what they said.

The Laptop Vending Machine

I work for an IT support company that supports lots of NHS organisations.

So most of our customers are doctors, nurses and admin.

Seems like a pretty standard event setup.

At an event at a local auditorum filled with all types of medical experts. We set up a stall to promote our services.

For info, most NHS computers and laptops have a credit card style slot, so NHS staff can use there ID card to access networked NHS databases.

This is on a keyboard for desktops, and special laptops with card slots are sold by Dell and Lenovo and others.

A fair enough process.

One perk that NHS staff get is access to something called the “Blue light card” which costs £5 per year but gives massive discounts for NHS staff for groceries, clothes, shoes and services.

Some NHS staff need a hand getting this sorted as its not automatic, you need to apply for and prove you work for the NHS.

Now one Dr. asked for help sorting their £5 payment for the year.

Again, seems pretty standard.

We normally help staff navigate to the correct website and fine the right area to apply for the blue light card. The only thing we cannot help with is the payment part which is normally a debit card or Google/apple pay.

I was not prepared for what happened!

This Doctor got to the bit where they needed to pay. They opened their wallet and took out a £5 note (real paper money) I thought she was going to give me the paper money to reimburse me for me to pay digitally.

It was much crazier than that.

NO.

She tried to crap the £5 into the display laptop card slot, just like a vending machine!

I had to stop her.

But I truly wanted to know how she thought my standard work laptop would turn £5 into digital money for her application.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, something like this happens.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how the good folks of Reddit thought about this one.

The comments immediately jumped to share the same observation.



And attempted to get inside the doctor’s head.



Some were disappointed but not surprised.



But another person shared a common concept.



And a few saw the bigger picture.



The Tech Revolution waits for no one.

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