“It’s a Trap!”: Digital Content Writer Exposes the Brutilizing Reality of Media Sites Using View Metrics to Cheat Freelancers Out of Fair Pay

Freelance and contract jobs can be unpredictable and frustrating.

In this story, a woman was working as a contract writer and noticed a pattern of companies blaming workers when performance dropped.

Many of these gigs relied on views, offering small incentives while expecting huge traffic results.

As conditions tightened, she found herself doing more unpaid work just to keep up.

Check out the full details below.

I’ve noticed something hilarious about startups and contract work jobs. I’ll preface this entire post by saying that I’ve been working in contract positions for 14 years. I have held around 15 of them. The reason why I work these jobs is because I have an art business. These little crappy gigs allow me to bring in money on the side without having to go stand at some part-time job somewhere. Also, I live in America, land of the crap.

This woman noticed how most jobs play the blame game.

One thing I noticed about these jobs is the blame game they play with their workers. A lot of them are writing gigs. When their company isn’t doing well, it means it’s the fault of the workers. It couldn’t possibly be something they did. Oh no, It has to be the workers. All of the workers are the enemy.

Companies are making a huge amount of profit, but they aren’t paying their workers enough.

Most of these writing gig jobs run on views. They will sometimes pay you for the views you bring in. When they see that views are down, they start trying to add incentives. But the incentives are always freakin’ bullcrap. “You’ll get $50 extra on top of what you write if you hit 200,000 views” kind of BS. Meanwhile, those 200,000 views are making the company thousands.

If you complain, they will limit your opportunities.

If people fall behind past these incentives, then they start to get mean with you. They deny more pitches, which in turn hurts them and gives fewer chances for views. They also tighten the reins on what you post in general. Funny enough, I’ve never had one of these gigs where they paid you for the time it takes to source news stories. When they’re tightening the reins on what you post, you’re spending upwards of an hour or two every day looking for news stories. You are making zero dollars during that time.

She made a general conclusion about all these.

Why do they continue to think this is how you run a business? In the end, it can all be summed up with this. They don’t care about you. No job literally ever will.

To be honest, this sounds like a classic case of companies shifting blame instead of fixing their own issues.

It’s rough when the effort doesn’t match the pay at all.

It’s sad how average employees spend time, energy, and mental capacity to perform their jobs correctly, and yet companies don’t reward them for their efforts.

In my opinion, chasing views while doing unpaid work is a losing game for most people.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.

Do you agree? Let’s see how others react to this story.

Someone in marketing has the same experience.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another one chimes in.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

If the pay depends on views, the stress probably does, too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.