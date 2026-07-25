Man Asks His Girlfriend To Focus On Job Hunting Instead Of An App—She Calls Him Unsupportive

Balancing dreams and responsibilities can create tension in relationships.

The following story is about a man who has a jobless girlfriend focusing all her time on her app instead of finding a job.

While he supports her passion, he thinks it’s only practical to spend time and effort on job hunting, too.

Their disagreements kept escalating as she saw his concerns as negativity and a lack of support.

Hmm… This one’s a tricky situation. Whose side are you on? Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH My girlfriend spent a few months building an app and I told her I think it’s a waste of time Basically, my girlfriend does not have a job at this moment. She has been trying to search for work but was unsuccessful. I feel bad. I really do. When she is not applying to jobs, she has been working on her passion project for the last few months. It has basically been consuming all of her days. From the moment she wakes up until 10pm at night.

This man thinks his girlfriend is focusing more on her app than job hunting.

She will go to the gym and cook and clean. I appreciate that. I cannot help but feel she is putting more effort into this app. She is not putting enough effort into finding a real job. I have always known my girlfriend is a little woo woo. She believes in manifestation work, the universe, and all that stuff.

He told her he thinks tha project won’t be successful.

She made an app to help with her future self… for affirmations. I think it is a pretty cool idea. However, the actuality of this becoming something big feels slim. We ended up getting into an argument last night. I told her I do not necessarily believe that this is going to go anywhere.

She got upset, accusing him of being unsupportive.

She got really upset with me. She feels I have been putting her down. That I have been negative and unsupportive about her passion. She got two reviews last week on her app. She acted like she had won the lottery. She will not stop. It is the only thing she wants to work on.

He couldn’t tell if she is actually improving.

To be honest, I think it is deeper for her. I think she is scared of failure or of what other people might think. She does not want to admit to herself. I think she has been wasting her time. At this point, I cannot even tell if she is actually improving or becoming extremely obsessive.

He also hated how she would always be in her AirPods.

I am also annoyed because of her app. You record your voice affirmations. You play frequencies. So, she always has her headphones in. It is getting to the point that even at night, after we settle down, she will roll over and put her AirPods in. She will fall asleep listening to herself. Sometimes, I can hear it in the middle of the night.

They kept arguing about it.

It is becoming so irritating. I do not know how to tell her. I just want her to stop this and get a job. Every time I bring it up, we end up arguing. I do not know what to do at this point. I am honestly getting really sick of hearing her talk about this. I just wish she would put this much effort into finding a normal job. She is chasing some dream. I feel like it is not going to happen.

What some people see as passion, others see as problems. And I think this is where OP and his girlfriend are having a problem.

I’m all about supporting a dream, but ignoring financial challenges can be tough, especially in the long run.

I guess compromise and communication matter in this situation. Do you agree?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person is in the same boat as the girlfriend.

Here’s honest advice and opinion.

This user has a question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a DJ who promised to do his sister-in-law’s wedding, but says he’ll back out if she insists on including AI songs.

Here’s a similar thought.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Dream big, but don’t forget to pay the bills.

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