The Boundary Trap: Why a Frustrated Homeowner Is Being Cut Off by His Family for Asking His In-Law to Leave His Kitchen

A spare key is supposed to be for emergencies. Locking yourself out, watching the house while someone’s on vacation, grabbing something urgent.

It’s not a standing invitation to let yourself into someone’s home and eat their food whenever you feel like it.

One man gave his wife the benefit of the doubt when she handed her sister a copy of their house key, assuming it was a backup.

Then he started coming home to find his sister-in-law in his house, alone, eating food from the fridge, cleaning out leftovers, and making herself lunch with their groceries. Neither he nor his wife were home during any of these visits.

He asked his wife to say something, and she refused, saying she didn’t have a problem with it.

So he texted the sister-in-law directly, asked her to stop, and within hours his wife’s entire family was furious with him.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

AITA for telling my sister in law to stop coming to my house uninvited when no one is home? My wife gave a key to our house to her sister. I thought this was a backup copy in case we lost a set of our keys, but several times over the last few weeks I have come home to find my SIL at my house when neither I nor my wife are home.

His sister-in-law seems to have no sense of boundaries whatsoever.

She is always at my house to eat. She either makes a lunch with food in the fridge/pantry or helps herself to leftovers, including leftovers from eating out that were brought home.

He checks in with his wife, but the couple isn’t on the same page.

I didn’t like this so I asked my wife to tell her sister to stop, but my wife wouldn’t do it. She said she didn’t have a problem with it.

So when he decides to put his foot down anyway, the rest of the family quickly turns on him.

So I sent a text to the SIL and told her I wasn’t comfortable with her letting herself into my house and taking food without asking, and asked her not to do it anymore. Now my wife, her sister, her other siblings, and her parents are furious with me.

The rest of the family has a lot to say about how “rude” he’s being.

They all say I am in the wrong and am unreasonable. In their opinion the SIL isn’t doing anything wrong because none of them would have a problem with me doing the same to them.

They don’t seem to hear him out on his concerns at all.

To me that isn’t the issue. I wasn’t okay with what the SIL was doing so I told her to stop. It’s my and my wife’s house, not anyone else’s. AITA?

What kind of person just lets themselves into someone else’s house?

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Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

His wife really should have taken his side here.

Couples really need to be on the same page about these things.

This isn’t something this commenter would just let slide.

His wife needs to remember it’s his home too.

Everyone in his wife’s family keeps saying they’d be fine with him doing the same thing in their homes, but who knows if they actually mean it.

But what his family thinks about the matter is pretty irrelevant. At the end of the day, it’s his and his wife’s house.

His sister-in-law can’t just let herself in whenever she feels like it, and most reasonable people would agree.

Family or not, what’s happening here is just plain theft.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.