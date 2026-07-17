Man Didn’t Want Kids in His Quiet Neighborhood, So He Used HOA Rules to Push New Neighbors Out

Getting along with your neighbors is sometimes as easy as just ignoring each other, but some people just won’t let that happen.

What would you do if a family moved into your quiet area and their kids were always in the way and being loud? While you tried to ignore them, they insisted that you wave and even talk to them whenever you got home?

That is what happened to the person in this story, so they started reporting every violation to the HOA until the neighbors finally moved away.

While not an ideal ending, I think it was the best they could have hoped for. Read through the full story and see what you think about the way it was handled, though.

I reported my annoying neighbor until he moved I just want peace and quiet, and to be left alone.

This person loves their peace and quiet.

I’m in my late 20s and live alone (And I really hate kids). My neighborhood is a group of separate houses without yards that are spaced close to each other. I’ve lived here for 5 years by myself and it’s PERFECT, everything I’ve ever wanted: no yards to take care of, and no kids around making noise.

Sounds like a great setup.

The houses share a large T-shaped cement driveway, and none of us have ever interacted with each other. We come and go, stay quiet, and mind our own business. There’s a small park down the street with grass for those who want it, literally a 30 second walk away.

He is not going to fit in.

About a year ago, a guy with a lot of little kids moved into my neighborhood. As always, I just drove past him like anyone else, and closed my garage, never spoke to him, no problem. Over time, he started making himself at home. He would park his large truck in the “motor court” (which has a sign saying it’s illegal because it’s a fire lane).

I can see why this person didn’t like the new neighbor.

It would block his neighbor’s garage across from him. He would set up lawn chairs in front of his neighbor’s garage and have the little kids out there running and screaming right in front of people’s houses and garages, so we would have to listen to it. And then try not to run over the children as we back our cars out of the garages.

Nobody would like this type of neighbor.

He would rev his motorcycle at 8am on a Saturday and wake up the neighborhood. When his kids would be blocking the driveway, they’d take their sweet time moving.

You don’t have to interact with your neighbors.

Because of this, I did 1 simple thing. When I would come home every day and drive past/around them, I wouldn’t wave back when he waved at me. OHHHHH how that hurt his pride. He should’ve left it at that, but no. He had to press the issue.

You can’t force the neighbors to like you.

So, he started waving more, and then shouting at me as I drove past, and then telling his kids to stop and stand and wave at me as I always drove past and ignored them all. Until eventually he didn’t like how I drove around his kids that were in the way, (even though I ALWAYS drive at a safe/slow speed there), so he tried to confront me.

This guy really doesn’t like being ignored.

He shouted at my car, then came to my garage as I was already getting out of the car and had the garage closing, so it closed right in his face without me ever looking at him. lmao. He didn’t like that, so he immediately walked to my front door, saw that I had a doorbell camera, and turned around and walked away.

This person has had enough.

Couple days later, coming home, he was crossing the driveway as I arrived, and because he had told the kids to stop and wave at me, the guy stopped in the middle, so he stood in my way to block my car while trying to get the kid to move, and so I honked for 3 seconds right in his face until he moved. That was our last interaction, and I decided he’s annoyed me enough. I live in an HOA.

He is using the HOA to get what he wants.

I don’t actually care about any of the rules, but I decided to use them all to report him endlessly for every violation I knew of, using my dashcam on my car for screenshots with evidence. His parking in the motor court stopped after they gave him a ticket. He had to throw out the child’s playhouse he had set up next to his garage.

That didn’t take nearly as long as I expected.

I kept reporting him for having an open garage door (that I don’t actually care about) in order to get him to have to stop hanging out in the motor court, and oh I don’t know, use his brain and take the kids down the street to the park. Only took 4 months of reporting him repeatedly, and he just moved out 😌

If the guy would have just kept to himself, there wouldn’t have been an issue.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this story.

Now this is a great neighbor.

Some people just refuse to be good neighbors.

There is nothing wrong with this at all.

Sounds like a perfect neighborhood to me, though.

Wow, this escalated quickly.

Why would the neighbor refuse to just let the guy ignore him? You don’t have to be friends with everyone that you live around.

I bet the guy regrets trying to escalate the situation now. It is not cheap or easy to move, and he had to do it quick.