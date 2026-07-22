A Line-Cutter Tried to Take His Spot at the Food Bank, Leading to a Tension-Filled Moment in Front of Volunteers

If you’re struggling to make ends meet, food pantries can be a Godsend. Literally. But what would you do if you were waiting in line for food when another man tried to let his family members cut in line in front of you? Would you stay quiet, or would you speak up?

In this story, one man was in this situation, and he mainly found it annoying because he was in a rush to get to work. The more people in front of him, the longer this process would take.

He didn’t exactly call out the line cutters, but he did get someone in charge to make them follow the rules.

Keep reading for all the details.

You have to go by the numbers!! It’s your friendly neighborhood teacher/deliclerk/dad here. I’m at church getting a food box (we’re struggling as of late) and I couldn’t be more thankful. However, there is a system that the church creates for pickup that some people are not acting so thankful for.

Here’s how getting the food box works.

We come in, get a number (you can come in as early as five am to get a number) , and that sticker indicates what space you get in line. It really doesn’t matter to me because we all get food and sometimes they super stack the last ones anyway.

But today I was called in early to work so time is of the essence. I got here earlier than usual to get my food box so I can get those extra hours. I pick up sticker 26, and wait an hour or so. They come to open the doors at 9:15 and say prayer and speak about fear and then we line up to go in.

It was finally OP’s turn in line.

Things the system that tends to get screwed up. They say “numbers 1-10 “ and then they get in line however so long as theyre 1-10. Then they called the 10-20 then theh call 20-30 I walk up to get in line where i should go and get the stink eye from a man whose family is trying to wedge in in front of me. I’m like fine whatever they go by numbers right ?

Line cutting is not cool.

We all start walking in and he lets another two people in his “family” with their own numbers come ahead of me. I start to close the gap because they don’t have numbers that are that low and he says “he you gotta go by the number!” I say zero for once and just walk through and wait until the laptop lady , because I know she’ll know the system. Right when the clampetts try to walk past her I say “hey don’t we go by numbers? “ I held my 26 up and they then looked at their numbers which were 29 (his), 45, and 47.

They didn’t get away with it.

The laptop lady who I now love says “oh I’m sorry we’ve said this last time you can’t hold a space together to cut and anyway he’s got a lower number, OP come on over. Now I agree we’re all getting our food bones getting hopped, but time is money. I’m just thankful mine was wasted this time. (he tried to do this every time from what I found out ) As I walk out with my cart of free food I see that this guy is still waiting in the forties for numbers now he shakes his head in slight inconvenience. .

Is it too much to ask to wait your turn? This is something we learn in preschool.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is grateful for food pantries.

Another person thinks it was good that he spoke up.

Most people may not notice or mind.

Another person has been in his position before.

If he hadn’t been in a hurry, he may not have said anything. As he said, everyone ends up getting food. It’s not that he was worried they were going to run out.

It’s too bad people feel the need to cut in line. Just wait your turn. It’s not that big of a deal.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young person whose family’s constant requests for money are putting a strain on his education plans for the future.