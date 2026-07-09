The Millionaire Makeover: Why an Entire Friend Group Revolted After a Newly Rich Man Ditched His Working-Class Roots

Picture the scene: one of your friends comes into money. Not just a little money. We’re talking a lot of money here. A LOT a lot. What do you do?

Some people might just congratulate their friend and feel happy for their good fortune, perhaps while feeling a twinge of envy somewhere deep inside. Others might try to grow closer to the friend, trying to get their own little part of that windfall.

But what if then, your now rich friend starts acting differently towards you. Perhaps even starts acting a little superior?

Most people, let’s be honest, would get sick of that behavior and just cut their friend out. Sure he’s rich and everything, but sometimes if just isn’t worth it.

Not the guys in this story though. Because when their friend inherited a fortune and started treating them differently in the aftermath, they concocted a plan just unhinged enough that they felt like that were enacting some kind of revenge.

The reality? They were really just harming themselves.

Read on to find out what happened.

Guy was being a jerk to my friends together so we (mostly me) sent him diarrhoea audio clips for months My friends and I knew this guy who inherited a ton of money and never has to work again. He has a house, a family, and a financial advisor who does everything for him. But he was acting holier than thou to me and my friends, so we became juvenile and dumb. Whenever we would have to take a really gross bathroom break after drinking, a big meal, indigestion, etc, we would make sure to record the sounds of the waste flopping into the toilet in an audio message. I sent this guy probably 20 diarrhoea clips and memes saying “when the diarrhoea sings, you best be listenin’” with a cowboy tipping his hat.

Yikes. Let’s see how this went down.

It was fun for a while, bombarding this individual family man with dozens of diarrhoea, audio clips of varying frequencies, pitches, and more, but the strange thing is that he never reacted to them once, nor blocked any of us. He just decided to take his punishment. He was receiving them and listening to them, though, we could tell based on the read icon. So all in all, we just laughed our butts off, imagining him with his family, then getting a message, pulling it out and listening to diarrhoea flop into a toilet on his phone, then calmly putting his phone away and going back to spending time with the family.

This is… weird to say the least.

It seems like something that would feel funny for a time but then fizzle out. The fact that this guy and his friend continued doing it for so long is pretty odd.

How much more before it’s considered harassment?

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Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person agreed that they might actually be getting themselves into trouble.

Whilst others explained that he’d likely found a way to ignore their childish ‘revenge’.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought that this behavior showed the friends’ true colors.

Genuinely, it just seems like these guys might be jealous. If this guy is a family man and yes, has come into some good money and is being kind of annoying as a result, they could just cut him out? Instead, they’ve decided that the best thing to do is send him recordings of their loose bowel movements, by way of some sort of revenge?

More than anything, the frequency of their apparent bathroom breaks is concerning. This thing that sure, is horrible, doesn’t usually happen to most people that frequently, which really makes you wonder what they’re eating or what is going on inside their bodies. Sure, they’re sending recordings of it to this guy who now has a lot of wealth, but really, if they’re having these unpleasant toilet experiences, you might argue that they are the ones who are suffering here.

What odd behavior.

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