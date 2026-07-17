Man Unwinds With Video Games and TV After Work, but His Roommate Says He’s Not Interested in Her Life

Living with someone often comes with unspoken expectations.

The following story involves a man who rented a room to his friend.

He works from home and loves to unwind after his shift by watching movies or playing video games.

However, his roommate started complaining that he seemed too distracted whenever she came home and talked about her day.

Tensions grew as she felt ignored, while he believed it wasn’t his responsibility.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not wanting to always hear my housemate complain about work? I (27M) recently started renting my spare room to my friend (28F). We will call her Kate. A few years ago, I was lucky enough to score a small apartment due to a death in the family. Recently, she needed a place to stay. I offered a room to a friend from college, Kate.

This man works from home and loves to unwind after working.

Kate works retail. She has really odd hours. She mostly works late shifts. I work from home, so there is not a whole lot of overlap between us.

I like to unwind after work. This means either gaming or watching shows. It is me in front of the TV a lot of the time.

He often listens to Kate, but sometimes, he can be distracted.

When Kate gets home, I am usually in the middle of a show or playing a game. She will bring up her day and talk about the customers she dealt with and the co-workers she does not enjoy. I listen, but depending on what I am doing, I will be a bit distracted. Sometimes, I just say, “Hey.” I do not ask how her day was because I am in the middle of a mission.

Kate confronted him and told him he needed to listen more.

She has recently confronted me. She said she is sick of me being uninterested in her life. She said that when she gets home, she would like some time to vent. I told her that it is not my duty to hear her complain. She says it is common decency if you are living with someone. So, AITA?

Wait, what? It sounds like she needs a therapist, not a roommate. Lol.

I agree with OP that it isn’t his duty to listen to her rants and complaints.

Just because he is the roommate doesn’t automatically mean that he should be her emotional support person.

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Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and simple.

Here’s a suggestion.

This person offers another idea.

I’d be uninterested too, says this one.

Finally, another straightforward

Everyone deserves a chance to unwind after a long day.

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