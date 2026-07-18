Management Claimed the Service Department Made ‘Zero Profit.’ Then a Skeptical Employee Did the Math and Exposed the Corporate Lie.

Workplace pay and profit discussions can get confusing fast.

In this story, a man worked as a service technician and was told his department didn’t generate profits.

But he believed the millions paid through their contract clearly counted as profit for the company.

When management dismissed his reasoning, he began questioning whether it was just a corporate excuse.

Who do you think was telling the truth? Let’s take a closer look!

My Department “Doesn’t Generate Profits” I work for a company that is subcontracted to provide gambling equipment for the state. The contract that was awarded to us basically says that we shall install, service, repair, and remove this equipment for the duration of the contract. In return, the company is paid millions of dollars.

This employee was informed by his supervisor that the company doesn’t generate profits.

I am a service tech. My supervisor told me earlier this week something surprising. Our department constitutes the lion’s share of the entire company. He said it doesn’t generate profits as part of a spiel about why it’s hard to get replacement parts. I’ve also heard this in the context of compensation. He used it to explain why we shouldn’t expect to get rich as service technicians.

He disagreed and shared his arguments.

I disagreed this time. I reasoned that the profits that we generate are the millions that were paid to the company in accordance with the contract. I was told that corporate doesn’t view it that way. They said that it’s difficult to understand. I agreed that it is difficult to understand. I have never heard of an employer paying for work without needing to do so. They would do it as a means of gaining a profit of some kind.

A friend of his confirmed that what his supervisor was saying was true.

I felt like I wasn’t making my argument effectively. I think it’s because I felt incredulous. I was having to explain the point I just described. I also spoke with a friend who works in a different industry. They agreed with my supervisor. Can someone tell me how this isn’t just a bullcrap line? Middle and probably upper management like to say it. They lay it on the lowest rungs of the company. They use it to basically say that you’re lucky to have a job at all.

Honestly, that explanation from management sounds pretty shaky.

It feels like one of those lines meant to keep expectations low.

I think OP has the right not to buy the corporate script and question what he felt was suspicious.

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Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person shares a quotation.

This user offers some explanation.

Here’s another interesting insight.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, short and simple.

If the math doesn’t add up, neither does the excuse.