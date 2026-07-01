His Manager Said No Overtime — So on Thanksgiving He Clocked Out Exactly on Time With a Full Line of Customers Still Waiting

When a boss refuses to pay you overtime, the only rational way to handle that situation is not to work overtime, right?

At some jobs, that’s easier said than done. For example, in retail, you can’t always control how long it’s going to take to answer a customer’s question or help a customer at the cash register. Still, if you’re not getting paid overtime, why work overtime?

In this story, one cashier at a grocery store knew he wasn’t going to get paid overtime. His manager made that very clear. So he decided to do the rational thing and not work overtime. Even during the week of Thanksgiving. Even with customers waiting in line.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Not allowed overtime? Have fun checking everybody out. I used to work as a checker/stocker at a grocery store. Our store manager (Mike) was a jerk, and would always try to screw people. There was massive turnover at this store. So one day, I get called into his office and asked why I gave overtime on my time card. I was usually scheduled for 1-10pm (hour lunch), but the store didn’t close until 10, so I had to count out my drawer afterwards. I explained this to Mike and he didn’t care. He went off saying that I should be doing this earlier, and that I was to leave at 10 on the dot so that I had NO OVERTIME. Got it, boss man.

Fast forward to Thanksgiving…

A couple of weeks later it was Thanksgiving time. We had extra checkers, but from 8-10pm, I was the only one besides the manager who closed the store that day (Mike). I made the announcement at about 9.40 that we would be closing in 20 minutes, and to please finish up your purchases to check out. People started coming up to check out, and their carts were LOADED since it was almost Thanksgiving. I go about checking them all out, but then the clock turns to 10:00.

He said no overtime, right?

I stop in the middle of my transaction. Call Mike on the store phone and tell him I’m leaving since I can’t have overtime. Walk over and clock out. There are still 6 to 7 customers with full baskets in line at this time. Mike comes over and is yelling at me as I’m walking out. But I remind him that he specifically told me that I can’t have ANY overtime. When I got into work the next day, I was written up. But it was worth it. Apparently he spent the next 30-45 minutes checking people out.

What does Mike expect, OP to work overtime but not get paid for it? I don’t think so!

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who stops working extra hours after overtime is denied, leaving clients in the lurch. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what Reddit thought of this situation.

This person would’ve handled it differently.

I hope so too!

Because the manager clearly isn’t that smart.

One person shares why they only worked at Subway for 4 hours.

Managers can’t tell you not to work overtime and then write you up for refusing to work overtime. That’s completely illogical! I hope OP didn’t sign the write-up, and I hope OP complained about the manager to corporate.

Some people clearly aren’t cut out to be managers.